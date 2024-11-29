GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Poston Butte 38 Desert Edge 73, Tucson 59 Ganado 54, Cibecue 39…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Poston Butte 38

Desert Edge 73, Tucson 59

Ganado 54, Cibecue 39

Gilbert Highland 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 20

Miami 56, Tuba City 44

Miami 62, Fountain Hills 37

Paradise Honors 53, Scottsdale Saguaro 38

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 53, Phoenix Horizon 33

Tucson 68, Glendale Copper Canyon 3

Yuma Catholic 59, Betty Fairfax High School 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tucson Pueblo vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.