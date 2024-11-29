GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Poston Butte 38
Desert Edge 73, Tucson 59
Ganado 54, Cibecue 39
Gilbert Highland 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 20
Miami 56, Tuba City 44
Miami 62, Fountain Hills 37
Paradise Honors 53, Scottsdale Saguaro 38
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 53, Phoenix Horizon 33
Tucson 68, Glendale Copper Canyon 3
Yuma Catholic 59, Betty Fairfax High School 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tucson Pueblo vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
