BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Garfield 72, Beloit W. Branch 57
Albany Alexander 66, Glouster Trimble 46
Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. East 44
Arlington 55, Ft. Jennings 44
Austintown-Fitch 87, Struthers 46
Bay (OH) 81, Richfield Revere 75
Bellaire 59, Rayland Buckeye 34
Bishop Ready 52, South Point 38
Bryan 39, Edgerton 35
Canfield 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 43
Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Copley 46
Chillicothe 55, Frankfort Adena 21
DeGraff Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 68
Hamilton Badin 50, Trenton Edgewood 34
Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 54
Heartland Christian 75, Salem 41
Independence 69, Sullivan Black River 37
Kalida 71, Antwerp 45
Leipsic 65, Cory-Rawson 33
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 67, Goshen 44
Lima Temple Christian 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46
Louisville 69, Tallmadge 52
McDonald 67, Bristol 64
Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, RULH 30
Nelsonville-York 76, Corning Miller 51
Norwalk 55, Oregon Clay 45
Paulding 67, Continental 23
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Milton-Union 25
Reedsville Eastern 107, Bidwell River Valley 74
Rockford Parkway 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45
Russia 57, Sidney Fairlawn 24
Seaman N. Adams 62, West Union 17
Southeastern 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 42
Spencerville 71, St. Henry (OH) 45
St Marys 51, New Knoxville 39
St. Xavier (OH) 45, Kettering Fairmont 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Napoleon vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.
___
