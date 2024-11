BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alta 61, Fremont 47 American Leadership 78, Freedom Prep 27 Bingham 65, Westlake 53 Bountiful 92, Weber…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 61, Fremont 47

American Leadership 78, Freedom Prep 27

Bingham 65, Westlake 53

Bountiful 92, Weber 86

Brighton 61, Riverton 49

Canyon View 58, Pine View 55

Clearfield 51, Mountain Crest 46

Crimson Cliffs 78, American Heritage 76

Cyprus 89, Tooele 67

Desert Hills 45, Sky View 43

East 68, Spanish Fork 51

Grand County 59, Piute 30

Gunnison Valley 78, UMA-Camp Williams 9

Herriman 63, Pleasant Grove 62

Highland 69, Murray 58

Hillcrest 90, Summit Academy 64

Hunter 68, Stansbury 42

Jordan 52, Taylorsville 51

Judge Memorial 54, Maple Mountain 47

Layton 86, Viewmont 52

Logan 75, Box Elder 69

Manti 73, Uintah 54

Milford 56, Tintic 37

Monument Valley 60, Chinle Rough Rock, Ariz. 59

Morgan 79, Emery 40

Mountain View 69, Cedar City 65

North Sevier 63, Draper APA 60

North Summit 67, Altamont 14

Ogden 46, Providence Hall 43

Orem 68, Layton Christian Academy 55

Richfield 75, Cottonwood 69

San Juan Blanding 60, Wayne 44

Skyline 53, Farmington 40

South Sevier 46, Delta 39

South Summit 76, Carbon 60

Syracuse 57, Bonneville 36

Tabiona 58, Maeser Prep Academy 39

Timpanogos 69, Cedar Valley 56

Wasatch 58, Park City 43

Wendover 52, Whitehorse 39

West 67, Ben Lomond 58

Woods Cross 54, Kearns 42

Challenge At The Cliffs=

Dixie 64, Salem Hills 50

Springville 59, Snow Canyon 52

North vs. South Tournament=

Green Canyon 63, Provo 40

Mountain Ridge 55, Bear River 47

