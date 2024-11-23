PREP FOOTBALL= Class 6A Division I= Region I Area= Allen 59, Richardson 6 Coppell 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 10 North…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Area=

Allen 59, Richardson 6

Coppell 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 10

North Crowley 72, Odessa Permian 14

Region II Area=

Cypress Bridgeland 38, Conroe 22

Duncanville 56, Rockwall 14

The Woodlands 38, Cypress Ranch 21

Region III Area=

Fulshear 54, Houston Lamar 48

Galena Park North Shore 44, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28

Humble Atascocita 28, Pearland 17

Katy 49, Cypress Falls 20

Region IV Area=

Austin Westlake 24, SA Northside Brennan 7

Lake Travis 56, SA Johnson 27

SA East Central 37, Weslaco 30

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Area=

Denton Guyer 45, Richardson Pearce 28

Lewisville Hebron 51, Arlington Bowie 35

Southlake Carroll 49, Wolfforth Frenship 42

Region II Area=

Klein Collins 70, The Woodlands College Park 21

Longview 35, Lancaster 28, OT

Willis 28, Tomball 24

Region III Area=

Humble Kingwood 41, Fort Bend Elkins 17

Humble Summer Creek 49, Manvel 7

Jordan 31, Houston Stratford 10

Region IV Area=

New Braunfels Canyon 38, Brownsville Memorial 35

San Antonio Harlan 55, Dripping Springs 24

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Area=

Aledo 59, Abilene 14

Amarillo Tascosa 35, Saginaw 13

Region II Area=

Dallas Highland Park 38, Frisco Wakeland 10

Frisco Lone Star 34, Red Oak 28

Frisco Reedy 49, Georgetown 45

Midlothian 45, West Mesquite 28

Region III Area=

Angleton 36, Port Arthur Memorial 29

La Porte 55, Barbers Hill 28

Lufkin 63, College Station 51

Region IV Area=

CC Flour Bluff 57, Pieper 56, OT

New Braunfels 35, PSJA North 32

SA Southwest 30, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 20

Smithson Valley 55, Edinburg Vela 13

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Anna 56, Abilene Wylie 21

Argyle 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 21

Lucas Lovejoy 45, EP Del Valle 21

Walnut Grove 34, Lubbock Cooper 28

Region II Area=

Marshall 21, Midlothian Heritage 12

Texarkana Texas 58, Crandall 28

Region III Area=

Brenham 30, Liberty Hill 27

Fort Bend Marshall 38, Bastrop 10

Region IV Area=

CC Miller 59, Sharyland Pioneer 6

Victoria West 63, Alice 13

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

Lampasas 55, Dumas 21

West Plains 49, Brownwood 14

Region II Area=

Aubrey 41, Decatur 38

Celina 49, Kennedale 7

Sulphur Springs 56, Springtown 39

Region III Area=

Kilgore 48, Needville 14

Navasota 56, Lindale 45

Stafford 14, Longview Pine Tree 13

Region IV Area=

Bay City 58, Fischer Canyon Lake 21

CC Calallen 49, Somerset 28

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Davenport 28

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Brock 62, Lubbock Estacado 13

Glen Rose 52, Seminole 50, 3OT

Region II Area=

Van 45, Van Alstyne 42

Region III Area=

Gatesville 42, West Columbia 27

Sealy 21, Hamshire-Fannett 17

Silsbee 41, Bellville 17

Waco La Vega 42, West Orange-Stark 20

Region IV Area=

Cuero 56, Geronimo Navarro 21

Lago Vista 31, Port Isabel 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Paradise 21, Bushland 17

Shallowater 41, Peaster 21

Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Dalhart 7

Region III Area=

Columbus 48, Palestine Westwood 28

Yoakum 56, Fairfield 26

Region IV Area=

Goliad 56, Marion 27

Llano 34, Orange Grove 6

Universal City Randolph 46, Rio Hondo 31

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Canadian 63, Coahoma 35

Idalou 52, Stanton 14

Littlefield 59, Crane 0

Wall 49, Childress 14

Region II Area=

Gunter 45, WF City View 14

Holliday 42, Blue Ridge 34

Jacksboro 62, Scurry-Rosser 34

Tolar 21, Bells 0

Region III Area=

Daingerfield 42, New Diana 35

De Kalb 40, Troup 34

Newton 84, Edgewood 42

Woodville 48, Grand Saline 21

Region IV Area=

El Maton Tidehaven 56, Dilley 14

Lexington 76, George West 0

Poth 15, East Bernard 13

Van Vleck 35, Cotulla 1

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

Cisco 38, Abernathy 19

Sunray 49, Hawley 40

Region II Area=

Axtell 45, Coleman 6

Corsicana Mildred 30, De Leon 20

Hamilton 27, Frankston 14

Kerens 33, Tioga 22

Region III Area=

Honey Grove 36, Hearne 7

Joaquin 32, Cooper 24

Shelbyville 75, Beckville 48

Waskom 13, Garrison 9

Region IV Area=

Ganado 59, Crawford 0

Marlin 35, Schulenburg 14

Mason 56, Weimar 28

Refugio 51, Thorndale 14

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Gruver 49, Iraan 19

Ropesville Ropes 28, Farwell 0

Tahoka 42, Hale Center 20

Wink 42, Stratford 20

Region II Area=

Collinsville 24, Wellington 13

Muenster 60, Wheeler 15

Windthorst 30, Lindsay 27

Region III Area=

Bremond 34, Lovelady 14

Grapeland 39, Goldthwaite 29

Mount Enterprise 32, Wortham 28

Overton 31, Mart 30

Region IV Area=

Granger 51, La Villa 21

Junction 35, Falls City 13

Shiner 54, Brackett 7

Somerville 46, Ben Bolt 12

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Area=

Borden County 52, Happy 38

Whiteface 66, Booker 16

Region II Area=

Water Valley 56, Knox City 0

Westbrook 98, Newcastle 52

Region III Area=

Abbott 70, Saint Jo 24

Aquilla 69, Gilmer Union Hill 39

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Area=

Lamesa Klondike 46, Matador Motley County 16

Region II Area=

Benjamin 86, Loraine 36

Region III Area=

Iredell 91, Strawn 90

Oakwood 63, Bowie Gold-Burg 24

Region IV Area=

Oglesby 116, Cherokee 76

Richland Springs 64, Zephyr 6

TAIAO Six-Man Div I=

Semifinal=

Bryan Christian Homeschool 56, Austin Royals 22

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 56, Fort Bend Chargers 24

TAIAO Six-Man Div II=

Semifinal=

Lubbock Home School 68, Williamson County Home School 60

TAIAO Six-Man Div III=

Semifinal=

Granbury Grace Classical 20, Grace 16

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Regional=

Argyle Liberty Christian 63, Dallas Bishop Lynch 19

Dallas Parish Episcopal 61, Plano Prestonwood 55

Houston St. Thomas 21, Austin St. Michael 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Regional=

FW All Saints 49, Fort Worth Christian 20

Houston Second Baptist 29, Brownsville St. Joseph 10

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Regional=

Dallas Christian 55, Arlington Pantego Christian 0

Lubbock Christian 56, Tyler All Saints 0

SA Holy Cross 56, FW Lake Country 14

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Regional=

Dallas First Baptist 58, MC Prep 14

Temple Central Texas 52, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 30, Muenster Sacred Heart 18

TAPPS Six-Man Div I=

Regional=

Midland Trinity 74, Austin TSD 28

Pasadena First Baptist 76, Houston Westbury Christian 28

Plano Coram Deo 80, Concordia 66

TAPPS Six-Man Div II=

Regional=

Alpha Omega 40, Beaumont Legacy Christian 21

FW Covenant Classical 52, Rockwall Heritage 6

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Regional=

Bryan St. Joseph 83, Divine Savior Academy 52

Fredericksburg Heritage 58, Bellville Faith 24

Waco Valor Prep 79, Longview Heritage 78

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 75, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 39

TCSAAL 11-Man=

Semifinal=

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 32, KIPP Sunnyside 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.