PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Area=
Allen 59, Richardson 6
Coppell 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 10
North Crowley 72, Odessa Permian 14
Region II Area=
Cypress Bridgeland 38, Conroe 22
Duncanville 56, Rockwall 14
The Woodlands 38, Cypress Ranch 21
Region III Area=
Fulshear 54, Houston Lamar 48
Galena Park North Shore 44, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
Humble Atascocita 28, Pearland 17
Katy 49, Cypress Falls 20
Region IV Area=
Austin Westlake 24, SA Northside Brennan 7
Lake Travis 56, SA Johnson 27
SA East Central 37, Weslaco 30
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Area=
Denton Guyer 45, Richardson Pearce 28
Lewisville Hebron 51, Arlington Bowie 35
Southlake Carroll 49, Wolfforth Frenship 42
Region II Area=
Klein Collins 70, The Woodlands College Park 21
Longview 35, Lancaster 28, OT
Willis 28, Tomball 24
Region III Area=
Humble Kingwood 41, Fort Bend Elkins 17
Humble Summer Creek 49, Manvel 7
Jordan 31, Houston Stratford 10
Region IV Area=
New Braunfels Canyon 38, Brownsville Memorial 35
San Antonio Harlan 55, Dripping Springs 24
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Area=
Aledo 59, Abilene 14
Amarillo Tascosa 35, Saginaw 13
Region II Area=
Dallas Highland Park 38, Frisco Wakeland 10
Frisco Lone Star 34, Red Oak 28
Frisco Reedy 49, Georgetown 45
Midlothian 45, West Mesquite 28
Region III Area=
Angleton 36, Port Arthur Memorial 29
La Porte 55, Barbers Hill 28
Lufkin 63, College Station 51
Region IV Area=
CC Flour Bluff 57, Pieper 56, OT
New Braunfels 35, PSJA North 32
SA Southwest 30, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 20
Smithson Valley 55, Edinburg Vela 13
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Area=
Anna 56, Abilene Wylie 21
Argyle 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 21
Lucas Lovejoy 45, EP Del Valle 21
Walnut Grove 34, Lubbock Cooper 28
Region II Area=
Marshall 21, Midlothian Heritage 12
Texarkana Texas 58, Crandall 28
Region III Area=
Brenham 30, Liberty Hill 27
Fort Bend Marshall 38, Bastrop 10
Region IV Area=
CC Miller 59, Sharyland Pioneer 6
Victoria West 63, Alice 13
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Area=
Lampasas 55, Dumas 21
West Plains 49, Brownwood 14
Region II Area=
Aubrey 41, Decatur 38
Celina 49, Kennedale 7
Sulphur Springs 56, Springtown 39
Region III Area=
Kilgore 48, Needville 14
Navasota 56, Lindale 45
Stafford 14, Longview Pine Tree 13
Region IV Area=
Bay City 58, Fischer Canyon Lake 21
CC Calallen 49, Somerset 28
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Davenport 28
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Area=
Brock 62, Lubbock Estacado 13
Glen Rose 52, Seminole 50, 3OT
Region II Area=
Van 45, Van Alstyne 42
Region III Area=
Gatesville 42, West Columbia 27
Sealy 21, Hamshire-Fannett 17
Silsbee 41, Bellville 17
Waco La Vega 42, West Orange-Stark 20
Region IV Area=
Cuero 56, Geronimo Navarro 21
Lago Vista 31, Port Isabel 0
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Area=
Paradise 21, Bushland 17
Shallowater 41, Peaster 21
Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Dalhart 7
Region III Area=
Columbus 48, Palestine Westwood 28
Yoakum 56, Fairfield 26
Region IV Area=
Goliad 56, Marion 27
Llano 34, Orange Grove 6
Universal City Randolph 46, Rio Hondo 31
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Area=
Canadian 63, Coahoma 35
Idalou 52, Stanton 14
Littlefield 59, Crane 0
Wall 49, Childress 14
Region II Area=
Gunter 45, WF City View 14
Holliday 42, Blue Ridge 34
Jacksboro 62, Scurry-Rosser 34
Tolar 21, Bells 0
Region III Area=
Daingerfield 42, New Diana 35
De Kalb 40, Troup 34
Newton 84, Edgewood 42
Woodville 48, Grand Saline 21
Region IV Area=
El Maton Tidehaven 56, Dilley 14
Lexington 76, George West 0
Poth 15, East Bernard 13
Van Vleck 35, Cotulla 1
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Area=
Cisco 38, Abernathy 19
Sunray 49, Hawley 40
Region II Area=
Axtell 45, Coleman 6
Corsicana Mildred 30, De Leon 20
Hamilton 27, Frankston 14
Kerens 33, Tioga 22
Region III Area=
Honey Grove 36, Hearne 7
Joaquin 32, Cooper 24
Shelbyville 75, Beckville 48
Waskom 13, Garrison 9
Region IV Area=
Ganado 59, Crawford 0
Marlin 35, Schulenburg 14
Mason 56, Weimar 28
Refugio 51, Thorndale 14
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Area=
Gruver 49, Iraan 19
Ropesville Ropes 28, Farwell 0
Tahoka 42, Hale Center 20
Wink 42, Stratford 20
Region II Area=
Collinsville 24, Wellington 13
Muenster 60, Wheeler 15
Windthorst 30, Lindsay 27
Region III Area=
Bremond 34, Lovelady 14
Grapeland 39, Goldthwaite 29
Mount Enterprise 32, Wortham 28
Overton 31, Mart 30
Region IV Area=
Granger 51, La Villa 21
Junction 35, Falls City 13
Shiner 54, Brackett 7
Somerville 46, Ben Bolt 12
Class 1A Division I=
Region I Area=
Borden County 52, Happy 38
Whiteface 66, Booker 16
Region II Area=
Water Valley 56, Knox City 0
Westbrook 98, Newcastle 52
Region III Area=
Abbott 70, Saint Jo 24
Aquilla 69, Gilmer Union Hill 39
Class 1A Division II=
Region I Area=
Lamesa Klondike 46, Matador Motley County 16
Region II Area=
Benjamin 86, Loraine 36
Region III Area=
Iredell 91, Strawn 90
Oakwood 63, Bowie Gold-Burg 24
Region IV Area=
Oglesby 116, Cherokee 76
Richland Springs 64, Zephyr 6
TAIAO Six-Man Div I=
Semifinal=
Bryan Christian Homeschool 56, Austin Royals 22
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 56, Fort Bend Chargers 24
TAIAO Six-Man Div II=
Semifinal=
Lubbock Home School 68, Williamson County Home School 60
TAIAO Six-Man Div III=
Semifinal=
Granbury Grace Classical 20, Grace 16
TAPPS 11-Man Div I=
Regional=
Argyle Liberty Christian 63, Dallas Bishop Lynch 19
Dallas Parish Episcopal 61, Plano Prestonwood 55
Houston St. Thomas 21, Austin St. Michael 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div II=
Regional=
FW All Saints 49, Fort Worth Christian 20
Houston Second Baptist 29, Brownsville St. Joseph 10
TAPPS 11-Man Div III=
Regional=
Dallas Christian 55, Arlington Pantego Christian 0
Lubbock Christian 56, Tyler All Saints 0
SA Holy Cross 56, FW Lake Country 14
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=
Regional=
Dallas First Baptist 58, MC Prep 14
Temple Central Texas 52, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 30, Muenster Sacred Heart 18
TAPPS Six-Man Div I=
Regional=
Midland Trinity 74, Austin TSD 28
Pasadena First Baptist 76, Houston Westbury Christian 28
Plano Coram Deo 80, Concordia 66
TAPPS Six-Man Div II=
Regional=
Alpha Omega 40, Beaumont Legacy Christian 21
FW Covenant Classical 52, Rockwall Heritage 6
TAPPS Six-Man Div III=
Regional=
Bryan St. Joseph 83, Divine Savior Academy 52
Fredericksburg Heritage 58, Bellville Faith 24
Waco Valor Prep 79, Longview Heritage 78
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 75, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 39
TCSAAL 11-Man=
Semifinal=
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 32, KIPP Sunnyside 28
