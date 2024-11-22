PREP FOOTBALL=
AHSAA State Playoffs=
Class 7A=
Semifinal=
Central-Phenix City 17, Hoover (AL) 7
Thompson 31, Enterprise 7
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Oxford 28, Fort Payne 26
Parker High School 35, Muscle Shoals 10
Pike Road 11, Hueytown 8
Saraland 45, Spain Park 19
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Catholic-Montgomery 21, Central – Clay County 9
Leeds 57, Corner 36
Moody 49, Ramsay 7
Vigor 41, UMS-Wright 10
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Cherokee County 21, Brooks 14
Jackson 41, Tallassee 10
St. Michael Catholic 42, Fairfield 25
West Morgan 50, Anniston 20
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Houston Academy 17, T.R. Miller 14
Mars Hill Bible 28, Winfield 13
Piedmont 30, Fyffe 28, OT
Southside-Selma 26, Bayside Academy 24
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Highland Home 44, Ariton 13
Sulligent 38, Winston County 12
Tuscaloosa Academy 44, Pisgah 34
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Elba 62, Georgiana 20
Hackleburg 32, Lynn 19
Maplesville 42, Millry 7
Wadley 67, Berry 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.