PREP FOOTBALL=

AHSAA State Playoffs=

Class 7A=

Semifinal=

Central-Phenix City 17, Hoover (AL) 7

Thompson 31, Enterprise 7

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Oxford 28, Fort Payne 26

Parker High School 35, Muscle Shoals 10

Pike Road 11, Hueytown 8

Saraland 45, Spain Park 19

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Catholic-Montgomery 21, Central – Clay County 9

Leeds 57, Corner 36

Moody 49, Ramsay 7

Vigor 41, UMS-Wright 10

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Cherokee County 21, Brooks 14

Jackson 41, Tallassee 10

St. Michael Catholic 42, Fairfield 25

West Morgan 50, Anniston 20

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Houston Academy 17, T.R. Miller 14

Mars Hill Bible 28, Winfield 13

Piedmont 30, Fyffe 28, OT

Southside-Selma 26, Bayside Academy 24

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Highland Home 44, Ariton 13

Sulligent 38, Winston County 12

Tuscaloosa Academy 44, Pisgah 34

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Elba 62, Georgiana 20

Hackleburg 32, Lynn 19

Maplesville 42, Millry 7

Wadley 67, Berry 26

