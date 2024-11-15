PREP FOOTBALL= MHSAA Playoffs= Division 1= Regional Final= Detroit Cass Tech 21, Macomb Dakota 14 Rochester Adams 21, Grand Blanc…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

Regional Final=

Detroit Cass Tech 21, Macomb Dakota 14

Rochester Adams 21, Grand Blanc 14

Division 2=

Regional Final=

Beverly Hills Groves 21, Warren De La Salle 19

Byron Center 52, Portage Central 14

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 27, Gibraltar Carlson 3

Division 3=

Regional Final=

Detroit King 33, River Rouge 0

Zeeland West 36, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20

Division 4=

Regional Final=

Byron Center South Christian 28, Whitehall 21

Goodrich 42, Haslett 13

Harper Woods 48, Macomb Lutheran North 3

Niles 37, Portland 34

Division 5=

Regional Final=

Flat Rock 41, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0

Frankenmuth 35, Gladwin 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21, Kalamazoo Hackett 14

Pontiac Notre Dame 45, Armada 19

Division 6=

Regional Final=

Boyne City 34, Reed City 21

Division 7=

Regional Final=

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 55, Leslie 18

