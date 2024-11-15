PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Division 1=
Regional Final=
Detroit Cass Tech 21, Macomb Dakota 14
Rochester Adams 21, Grand Blanc 14
Division 2=
Regional Final=
Beverly Hills Groves 21, Warren De La Salle 19
Byron Center 52, Portage Central 14
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 27, Gibraltar Carlson 3
Division 3=
Regional Final=
Detroit King 33, River Rouge 0
Zeeland West 36, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20
Division 4=
Regional Final=
Byron Center South Christian 28, Whitehall 21
Goodrich 42, Haslett 13
Harper Woods 48, Macomb Lutheran North 3
Niles 37, Portland 34
Division 5=
Regional Final=
Flat Rock 41, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0
Frankenmuth 35, Gladwin 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21, Kalamazoo Hackett 14
Pontiac Notre Dame 45, Armada 19
Division 6=
Regional Final=
Boyne City 34, Reed City 21
Division 7=
Regional Final=
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 55, Leslie 18
