PREP FOOTBALL=
IAHSAA State Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinals=
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 14, Ankeny Centennial 10
Iowa City Liberty 21, Ankeny 13
Southeast Polk 42, Iowa City West 15
Valley, West Des Moines 38, Johnston 35
West Liberty 21, Ankeny 13
Class 4A=
Quarterfinals=
Lewis Central 32, ADM 25
North Polk, Alleman 35, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14
North Scott, Eldridge 28, Decorah 24
Pella 19, Gilbert 14
Class 3A=
Quarterfinals=
Humboldt 35, Solon 3
Mt Vernon 31, Algona 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Nevada 21
Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Independence 7
Class 2A=
Quarterfinals=
PCM 41, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 0
Spirit Lake 42, North Fayette Valley 13
Van Meter 31, Anamosa 0
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Class 1A=
Quarterfinals=
Dike-New Hartford 36, South Hardin 19
Grundy Center 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Hinton 37, Underwood 15
Wilton 21, Regina, Iowa City 14
Class A=
Quarterfinals=
Madrid 27, Lisbon 14
St Ansgar 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 13
Tri-Center, Neola 47, AC/GC 20
West Hancock, Britt 44, Woodbury Central, Moville 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
