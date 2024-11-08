PREP FOOTBALL= IAHSAA State Playoffs= Class 5A= Quarterfinals= Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 14, Ankeny Centennial 10 Iowa City Liberty…

PREP FOOTBALL=

IAHSAA State Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Quarterfinals=

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

Iowa City Liberty 21, Ankeny 13

Southeast Polk 42, Iowa City West 15

Valley, West Des Moines 38, Johnston 35

Class 4A=

Quarterfinals=

Lewis Central 32, ADM 25

North Polk, Alleman 35, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14

North Scott, Eldridge 28, Decorah 24

Pella 19, Gilbert 14

Class 3A=

Quarterfinals=

Humboldt 35, Solon 3

Mt Vernon 31, Algona 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Nevada 21

Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Independence 7

Class 2A=

Quarterfinals=

PCM 41, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 0

Spirit Lake 42, North Fayette Valley 13

Van Meter 31, Anamosa 0

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14

Class 1A=

Quarterfinals=

Dike-New Hartford 36, South Hardin 19

Grundy Center 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Hinton 37, Underwood 15

Wilton 21, Regina, Iowa City 14

Class A=

Quarterfinals=

Madrid 27, Lisbon 14

St Ansgar 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 13

Tri-Center, Neola 47, AC/GC 20

West Hancock, Britt 44, Woodbury Central, Moville 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

