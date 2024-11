PREP FOOTBALL= MHSAA Playoffs= Division 1= District Final= Hudsonville 19, Grandville 16 Macomb Dakota 41, Utica Eisenhower 14 Division 2=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

District Final=

Hudsonville 19, Grandville 16

Macomb Dakota 41, Utica Eisenhower 14

Division 2=

District Final=

Byron Center 30, Muskegon Mona Shores 23

Gibraltar Carlson 35, Franklin 7

Portage Central 22, Mattawan 0

Saginaw Heritage 17, Midland 7

Division 3=

District Final=

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28, Coopersville 17

Zeeland West 42, St Joseph 0

Division 4=

District Final=

Goodrich 27, Freeland 21

Niles 21, Edwardsburg 0

Portland 37, Hastings 14

Whitehall 17, Big Rapids 7

Division 5=

District Final=

Armada 62, Hazel Park 0

Frankenmuth 37, Belding 6

Pontiac Notre Dame 56, Corunna 7

Division 6=

District Final=

Boyne City 21, Kingsley 15

Constantine 38, Olivet 24

Jackson Lumen Christi 49, Ida 28

Division 7=

District Final=

Millington 34, Cass City 7

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 51, Clinton 30

Pewamo-Westphalia 17, Ithaca 14

Division 8=

District Final=

Decatur 30, Saugatuck 7

Harbor Beach 37, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

