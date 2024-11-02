PREP FOOTBALL=
IDHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Madison 42, Capital 7
Middleton 6, Highland 3
Post Falls 49, Borah 21
Class 5A=
First Round=
Bishop Kelly 48, Pocatello 3
Blackfoot 30, Preston 24
Hillcrest 35, Sandpoint 0
Lakeland High School 42, Shelley 14
Minico 40, Emmett 6
Skyline 42, Nampa 14
Twin Falls 31, Lewiston 9
Vallivue 28, Bonneville 6
Class 4A=
Play-in=
American Falls 24, Moscow 16
Buhl 38, Marsh Valley 15
Fruitland 47, Teton 13
Class 3A=
Play-in=
Malad 43, West Side 0
N. Fremont 20, W. Jefferson 14
Ririe 28, Marsing 15
Class 2A=
Play-in=
Grace 48, Prairie 38
Hagerman 50, Raft River 26
Kendrick 54, Potlatch 0
Class 1A=
Play-in=
Cascade 28, Deary 22
Dietrich 54, Challis 6
Garden Valley 32, Shoshone 8
Tri-Valley 42, N. Gem 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
