PREP FOOTBALL= IDHSAA Playoffs= Class 6A= First Round= Madison 42, Capital 7 Middleton 6, Highland 3 Post Falls 49, Borah…

PREP FOOTBALL=

IDHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Madison 42, Capital 7

Middleton 6, Highland 3

Post Falls 49, Borah 21

Class 5A=

First Round=

Bishop Kelly 48, Pocatello 3

Blackfoot 30, Preston 24

Hillcrest 35, Sandpoint 0

Lakeland High School 42, Shelley 14

Minico 40, Emmett 6

Skyline 42, Nampa 14

Twin Falls 31, Lewiston 9

Vallivue 28, Bonneville 6

Class 4A=

Play-in=

American Falls 24, Moscow 16

Buhl 38, Marsh Valley 15

Fruitland 47, Teton 13

Class 3A=

Play-in=

Malad 43, West Side 0

N. Fremont 20, W. Jefferson 14

Ririe 28, Marsing 15

Class 2A=

Play-in=

Grace 48, Prairie 38

Hagerman 50, Raft River 26

Kendrick 54, Potlatch 0

Class 1A=

Play-in=

Cascade 28, Deary 22

Dietrich 54, Challis 6

Garden Valley 32, Shoshone 8

Tri-Valley 42, N. Gem 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

