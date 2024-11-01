PREP FOOTBALL= MHSAA Playoffs= 8-Player= Division 1= Regional Semifinal= Kingston 16, Fulton-Middleton 14 Lincoln-Alcona 52, Atlanta 0 Mendon 58, Climax-Scotts…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

8-Player=

Division 1=

Regional Semifinal=

Kingston 16, Fulton-Middleton 14

Lincoln-Alcona 52, Atlanta 0

Mendon 58, Climax-Scotts 50

Pickford 67, Munising 12

Division 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Britton-Deerfield 58, Lenawee Christian 15

Morrice 28, Portland St Patrick 22

Onekama 22, Marion 20

Division 1=

District Semifinal=

Belleville 68, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Clarkston 34, Lake Orion 16

Dearborn 30, Dearborn Fordson 0

Grandville 24, Rockford 14

Howell 35, Kalamazoo Central 12

Macomb Dakota 31, Utica 0

Oxford 21, Davison 14

Rochester Adams 44, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14

West Bloomfield 49, Novi 15

Division 2=

District Semifinal=

Beverly Hills Groves 49, Ferndale 14

Byron Center 38, Grand Rapids Northview 17

Dexter 42, South Lyon East 14

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Bedford 21

Midland 34, Flushing 7

Muskegon Mona Shores 28, Traverse City West 0

Portage Central 28, Portage Northern 12

Warren De La Salle 49, Port Huron Northern 0

Division 3=

District Semifinal=

Auburn Hills Avondale 43, Redford Thurston 6

Coopersville 39, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13

DeWitt 42, St Johns 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7, East Grand Rapids 0

Lowell 27, Cedar Springs 7

Mount Pleasant 36, Cadillac 22

Riverview 22, Trenton 21

Zeeland West 32, Zeeland East 6

Division 4=

District Semifinal=

Big Rapids 28, Ludington 21

Chelsea 24, Pinckney 20

Croswell-Lexington 31, Marysville 6

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 6

Edwardsburg 29, Battle Creek Harper Creek 8

Hastings 35, Ionia 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 63, Hamilton 20

Niles 42, Paw Paw 14

Portland 42, Lansing Sexton 8

Whitehall 28, Forest Hills Eastern 21

Division 5=

District Semifinal=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 51, Whitmore Lake 20

Berrien Springs 14, Dowagiac Union 6

Corunna 35, Flint Hamady 8

Frankenmuth 62, Howard City Tri-County 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28, Hopkins 0

Kalamazoo United 33, South Haven 7

Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Williamston 19

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 21, Clare 13

Division 6=

District Semifinal=

Boyne City 23, Negaunee 16

Constantine 39, Parchment 14

Detroit Old Redford 28, Detroit Pershing 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 8

Newaygo 30, Montague 17

Olivet 49, Buchanan 15

Reed City 41, Manistee 20

Standish-Sterling Central 50, Mason County Central 32

Division 7=

District Semifinal=

Cass City 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 15

Clinton 38, Whiteford 32

Hudson 38, Napoleon 6

Ithaca 42, Saranac 7

McBain 49, Harrison 6

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 41, Blissfield 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Montrose Hill-McCloy 12

Schoolcraft 28, Bronson 14

Traverse City St Francis 41, Charlevoix 16

Union City 42, Hanover-Horton 13

Division 8=

District Semifinal=

Beal City 47, Frankfort 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 51, Burton Bentley 0

Decatur 34, Centreville 6

East Jordan 34, Bark River-Harris 14

Fowler 48, Reese 12

Gabriel Richard Catholic 48, Allen Park Cabrini 0

Harbor Beach 35, Ubly 0

Iron Mountain 49, Manistique 12

Manchester 20, Summerfield 17

Maple City Glen Lake 38, Mancelona 14

Reading 36, Sand Creek 0

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 40, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 14

Springport 38, Addison 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

