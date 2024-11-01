PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
8-Player=
Division 1=
Regional Semifinal=
Kingston 16, Fulton-Middleton 14
Lincoln-Alcona 52, Atlanta 0
Mendon 58, Climax-Scotts 50
Pickford 67, Munising 12
Division 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Britton-Deerfield 58, Lenawee Christian 15
Morrice 28, Portland St Patrick 22
Onekama 22, Marion 20
Division 1=
District Semifinal=
Belleville 68, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Clarkston 34, Lake Orion 16
Dearborn 30, Dearborn Fordson 0
Grandville 24, Rockford 14
Howell 35, Kalamazoo Central 12
Macomb Dakota 31, Utica 0
Oxford 21, Davison 14
Rochester Adams 44, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14
West Bloomfield 49, Novi 15
Division 2=
District Semifinal=
Beverly Hills Groves 49, Ferndale 14
Byron Center 38, Grand Rapids Northview 17
Dexter 42, South Lyon East 14
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Bedford 21
Midland 34, Flushing 7
Muskegon Mona Shores 28, Traverse City West 0
Portage Central 28, Portage Northern 12
Warren De La Salle 49, Port Huron Northern 0
Division 3=
District Semifinal=
Auburn Hills Avondale 43, Redford Thurston 6
Coopersville 39, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13
DeWitt 42, St Johns 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7, East Grand Rapids 0
Lowell 27, Cedar Springs 7
Mount Pleasant 36, Cadillac 22
Riverview 22, Trenton 21
Zeeland West 32, Zeeland East 6
Division 4=
District Semifinal=
Big Rapids 28, Ludington 21
Chelsea 24, Pinckney 20
Croswell-Lexington 31, Marysville 6
Dearborn Divine Child 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 6
Edwardsburg 29, Battle Creek Harper Creek 8
Hastings 35, Ionia 0
Hudsonville Unity Christian 63, Hamilton 20
Niles 42, Paw Paw 14
Portland 42, Lansing Sexton 8
Whitehall 28, Forest Hills Eastern 21
Division 5=
District Semifinal=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 51, Whitmore Lake 20
Berrien Springs 14, Dowagiac Union 6
Corunna 35, Flint Hamady 8
Frankenmuth 62, Howard City Tri-County 6
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28, Hopkins 0
Kalamazoo United 33, South Haven 7
Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Williamston 19
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 21, Clare 13
Division 6=
District Semifinal=
Boyne City 23, Negaunee 16
Constantine 39, Parchment 14
Detroit Old Redford 28, Detroit Pershing 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 8
Newaygo 30, Montague 17
Olivet 49, Buchanan 15
Reed City 41, Manistee 20
Standish-Sterling Central 50, Mason County Central 32
Division 7=
District Semifinal=
Cass City 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 15
Clinton 38, Whiteford 32
Hudson 38, Napoleon 6
Ithaca 42, Saranac 7
McBain 49, Harrison 6
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 41, Blissfield 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Montrose Hill-McCloy 12
Schoolcraft 28, Bronson 14
Traverse City St Francis 41, Charlevoix 16
Union City 42, Hanover-Horton 13
Division 8=
District Semifinal=
Beal City 47, Frankfort 0
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 51, Burton Bentley 0
Decatur 34, Centreville 6
East Jordan 34, Bark River-Harris 14
Fowler 48, Reese 12
Gabriel Richard Catholic 48, Allen Park Cabrini 0
Harbor Beach 35, Ubly 0
Iron Mountain 49, Manistique 12
Manchester 20, Summerfield 17
Maple City Glen Lake 38, Mancelona 14
Reading 36, Sand Creek 0
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 40, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 14
Springport 38, Addison 14
