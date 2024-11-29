Devils score 3 power-play goals vs. Red Wings’ NHL-worst penalty kill in 5-4 win

DETROIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier and Jack Hughes scored on power plays as the New Jersey Devils took…

DETROIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier and Jack Hughes scored on power plays as the New Jersey Devils took advantage of Detroit’s NHL-worst penalty kill in a 5-4 victory over the Red Wings on Friday.

New Jersey went 3 of 4 with the man advantage. Detroit has killed a league-low 60% of penalties (39 of 65).

Stefan Noesen and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who have won four of five. Lucas Raymond, Vladimir Tarasenko, Justin Holl and Tyler Motte scored for the Red Wings, who had won their previous two.

Each goalie made 25 saves: Jacob Markstrom of the Devils and Cam Talbot of the Red Wings.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey is 5-1 in its past six road games. … Hischier has four goals in New Jersey’s past three games. … Hamilton has three goals in the last five. … The Devils have scored an NHL-high 36 second-period goals.

Red Wings: Talbot played his 500th NHL game. … The goals by Motte and Holl were their first of the season and first for the Red Wings. … RW Patrick Kane (upper-body injury) and G Alex Lyon (upper body) sat out.

Key moment

Detroit was leading 2-0 late in the first period when Hamilton scored on a power play. The Red Wings unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference. On the ensuing power play from the bench minor assessed to Detroit for the unsuccessful challenge, Meier scored to tie the game at 2-2.

Key stat

Raymond scored for the fifth successive game. He also had a five-game goal streak last season. Raymond is the only Detroit player to score in five successive games over the past 16 years. Johan Franzen in the 2007-08 season was the previous Red Wings player to do so.

Up next

The Devils host Washington on Saturday. The Red Wings host Vancouver on Sunday.

