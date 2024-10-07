Torino captain Duván Zapata set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino captain Duván Zapata is set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino captain Duván Zapata is set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury.

The 33-year-old Zapata was stretchered off in tears six minutes from the end of his team’s 3-2 loss at Inter Milan on Saturday after his left knee appeared to buckle under him.

“The instrumental examinations Duvan Zapata underwent … showed a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament, of the medial meniscus and the lateral meniscus,” Torino said in a statement on Monday.

“The whole of Torino Football Club hugs Duvan affectionately with the hope to see him again on the field in our jersey as soon as possible.”

Italian media reports that Zapata will be out for at least seven months. That means that the earliest the Colombian forward could return to action would be May.

Zapata joined Torino from Atalanta at the start of last season. He also played for Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria in Italy.

