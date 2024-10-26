Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Class AAAA=
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Apple Valley def. Edina, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22
Minneapolis Southwest def. Burnsville, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Elk River, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23
St Michael-Albertville def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
