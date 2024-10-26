Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= MSHSL Sectional Tournament= Class AAAA= Section 3= Semifinal= Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 East Ridge def. Park…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Class AAAA=

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Apple Valley def. Edina, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22

Minneapolis Southwest def. Burnsville, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Elk River, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

St Michael-Albertville def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.