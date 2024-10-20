Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-15
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-12, 25-9
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Philip, 25-12, 25-15
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-10, 21-17
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-7
Bridgewater-Emery def. Scotland, 25-16, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 26-24, 25-16
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 26-24
Canton def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-18, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-18
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-13, 25-16
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-20, 25-14
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-18, 25-21
Faith def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-10
Faith def. Wall, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14
Kadoka def. Bison, 25-5, 25-3
Kadoka def. Lemmon High School, 25-14, 25-8
Kadoka def. Pine Ridge, 25-10, 25-4
Langford def. Philip, 25-23, 25-18
Oelrichs def. Wakpala, 2-0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-7
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 25-18, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Colome, 25-23, 25-7
Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Scotland, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23
Viborg-Hurley def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Wessington Springs, 27-29, 25-23, 25-19
Wall def. Jones County, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21
Wall def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-19
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 25-20, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-10, 25-20
Second Round=
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 25-14, 25-21
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
Third Round=
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 25-23, 25-23
Fourth Round=
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 27-25, 25-21
Third Place=
Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-22, 25-21
Championship=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-23
DeSmet Dakota Valley Conference Tournament=
Arlington def. Estelline-Hendricks, 16-25, 25-16, 25-13
DeSmet def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-23
DeSmet def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-12
DeSmet def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-15, 25-15
Estelline-Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-21, 26-24
Estelline-Hendricks def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-23
Estelline-Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-17, 25-15
Miller Invitational=
Miller def. Dupree, 25-8, 25-4
Miller def. Hot Springs, 25-16, 25-17
Championship=
Miller def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 25-19
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Edgemont def. Hyannis, Neb., 25-18, 25-16
Semifinal=
Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-18, 25-19
Third Place=
Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-14, 25-21
Redfield Pheasants Classic=
Pool A=
Potter County def. Aberdeen Christian, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22
Potter County def. Redfield, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25
Redfield def. Aberdeen Christian, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19
Pool B=
Florence-Henry def. Timber Lake, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19
Warner def. Florence-Henry, 25-9, 25-10
Warner def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-8
Tournament Play=
Aberdeen Christian def. Timber Lake, 25-23, 25-10, 25-18
Redfield def. Florence-Henry, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19
Warner def. Potter County, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8
