Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-15

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-12, 25-9

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Philip, 25-12, 25-15

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-10, 21-17

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-7

Bridgewater-Emery def. Scotland, 25-16, 25-12

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 26-24, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 26-24

Canton def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-18, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-18

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-13, 25-16

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-20, 25-14

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-18, 25-21

Faith def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-10

Faith def. Wall, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14

Kadoka def. Bison, 25-5, 25-3

Kadoka def. Lemmon High School, 25-14, 25-8

Kadoka def. Pine Ridge, 25-10, 25-4

Langford def. Philip, 25-23, 25-18

Oelrichs def. Wakpala, 2-0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-7

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 25-18, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Colome, 25-23, 25-7

Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Scotland, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23

Viborg-Hurley def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Wessington Springs, 27-29, 25-23, 25-19

Wall def. Jones County, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21

Wall def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-19

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 25-20, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-10, 25-20

Second Round=

Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 25-14, 25-21

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

Third Round=

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 25-23, 25-23

Fourth Round=

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St Mary, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 27-25, 25-21

Third Place=

Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-22, 25-21

Championship=

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-23

DeSmet Dakota Valley Conference Tournament=

Arlington def. Estelline-Hendricks, 16-25, 25-16, 25-13

DeSmet def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-23

DeSmet def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-12

DeSmet def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-15, 25-15

Estelline-Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-21, 26-24

Estelline-Hendricks def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-23

Estelline-Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-17, 25-15

Miller Invitational=

Miller def. Dupree, 25-8, 25-4

Miller def. Hot Springs, 25-16, 25-17

Championship=

Miller def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 25-19

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Edgemont def. Hyannis, Neb., 25-18, 25-16

Semifinal=

Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-18, 25-19

Third Place=

Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-14, 25-21

Redfield Pheasants Classic=

Pool A=

Potter County def. Aberdeen Christian, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22

Potter County def. Redfield, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25

Redfield def. Aberdeen Christian, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19

Pool B=

Florence-Henry def. Timber Lake, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19

Warner def. Florence-Henry, 25-9, 25-10

Warner def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-8

Tournament Play=

Aberdeen Christian def. Timber Lake, 25-23, 25-10, 25-18

Redfield def. Florence-Henry, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19

Warner def. Potter County, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8

