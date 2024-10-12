Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Asbury Park 26, Keansburg 7
Becton 35, Lodi 0
Bergen Catholic 34, Paramus Catholic 0
Camden Catholic 41, Overbrook 6
Dickinson 16, Ferris 6
Haddon Township 34, Mastery Charter 0
Kittatinny 21, Sussex Tech 14
Lyndhurst 49, Garfield 0
Manchester 42, Lakewood 12
Manchester Regional 21, Bogota 14
North Bergen 34, Indian Hills 14
Nottingham 28, Princeton 14
Palmyra 40, Lindenwold 0
Paulsboro 36, Pennsville Memorial 24
Pleasantville 28, Oakcrest 26
Point Pleasant Beach 21, Keyport 14
Pope John XXIII 26, Seton Hall Prep 20
South River 20, Brearley 18
Spotswood 34, Jonathan Dayton 7
West Side 26, Barringer 14
Willingboro 43, Woodbury 30
Winslow 58, Camden Eastside 0
Woodstown 17, Haddon Heights 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.