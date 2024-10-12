Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Asbury Park 26, Keansburg 7 Becton 35, Lodi 0 Bergen Catholic 34, Paramus Catholic 0 Camden Catholic 41,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asbury Park 26, Keansburg 7

Becton 35, Lodi 0

Bergen Catholic 34, Paramus Catholic 0

Camden Catholic 41, Overbrook 6

Dickinson 16, Ferris 6

Haddon Township 34, Mastery Charter 0

Kittatinny 21, Sussex Tech 14

Lyndhurst 49, Garfield 0

Manchester 42, Lakewood 12

Manchester Regional 21, Bogota 14

North Bergen 34, Indian Hills 14

Nottingham 28, Princeton 14

Palmyra 40, Lindenwold 0

Paulsboro 36, Pennsville Memorial 24

Pleasantville 28, Oakcrest 26

Point Pleasant Beach 21, Keyport 14

Pope John XXIII 26, Seton Hall Prep 20

South River 20, Brearley 18

Spotswood 34, Jonathan Dayton 7

West Side 26, Barringer 14

Willingboro 43, Woodbury 30

Winslow 58, Camden Eastside 0

Woodstown 17, Haddon Heights 8

