NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Concord, N.C. Lap length: 2.28 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Kyle…

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 47 points.

2. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 35.

3. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 34.

4. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 109, 38.

5. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109, 47.

6. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 109, 0.

7. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 109, 0.

8. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 46.

9. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 109, 34.

10. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 39.

11. (2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 109, 36.

12. (20) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 109, 25.

13. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 109, 26.

14. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 23.

15. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109, 25.

16. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 21.

17. (29) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 20.

18. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 29.

19. (15) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 109, 18.

20. (23) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 109, 17.

21. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 109, 16.

22. (30) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 109, 15.

23. (36) Josh Berry, Ford, 109, 14.

24. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109, 15.

25. (27) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 109, 12.

26. (34) Ryan Preece, Ford, 109, 11.

27. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 109, 10.

28. (31) Kaz Grala, Ford, 109, 9.

29. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109, 8.

30. (38) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 109, 0.

31. (13) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 108, 6.

32. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, 108, 5.

33. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 107, 4.

34. (37) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 56, 3.

35. (35) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 55, 2.

36. (19) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, engine, 54, 5.

37. (25) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 41, 1.

38. (28) Corey LaJoie, Ford, engine, 3, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.817 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, .0 minutes, 3 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.511 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Van Gisbergen 0-21; T.Reddick 22-27; K.Larson 28-47; A.Bowman 48-52; A.Allmendinger 53-66; K.Larson 67-75; C.Bell 76; K.Larson 77-109

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 62 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 21 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 14 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; R.Blaney, 2; T.Reddick, 2; J.Logano, 2; A.Bowman, 1; C.Elliott, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; H.Burton, 1; R.Chastain, 1; C.Buescher, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 3122; 2. C.Bell, 3105; 3. K.Larson, 3100; 4. D.Hamlin, 3078; 5. A.Bowman, 3074; 6. R.Blaney, 3073; 7. T.Reddick, 3062; 8. C.Elliott, 3061; 9. J.Logano, 3048; 10. D.Suárez, 3041; 11. A.Cindric, 3032; 12. C.Briscoe, 3029; 13. T.Gibbs, 2144; 14. M.Truex, 2130; 15. B.Keselowski, 2104; 16. H.Burton, 2048.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.