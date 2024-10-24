Marcus Thuram is transforming from an assist man to a leading goal-scorer at Inter

ROME (AP) — Last season, Marcus Thuram was Serie A’s top assist man. This season, he’s in the running for…

ROME (AP) — Last season, Marcus Thuram was Serie A’s top assist man. This season, he’s in the running for the top goalscorer honor.

It’s been quite a transformation for the France international during his second year in the Italian league.

Thuram’s impact in front of the goal has been felt beyond Italy, too.

In the Champions League on Wednesday, he came off the bench to score the late winner in Inter’s 1-0 victory at Young Boys.

It was Thuram’s eighth goal in 10 matches across all competitions and his first in Europe this season to go with his seven in eight Serie A appearances.

In Serie A, only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui has scored more — with eight.

“Goals are always important, even more so if they help the team to win,” Thuram said.

Only a couple of months into an extremely long club season that will conclude with the Club World Cup in June-July for Inter, Thuram is already more than halfway to his scoring mark of last season — which he finished with 15 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

Thuram led Serie A with 13 assists last season but has yet to set up a goal this season — partly because strike partner Lautaro Martinez has had a slow start after leading Argentina to the Copa America trophy a couple of months after he and Thuram powered Inter to the Serie A title.

His new goal-scoring form could also be a boost for France, with which Thuram has only two goals in 27 appearances.

Family derby for Marcus, Khephren and Lilian Thuram

Up next, though, it’s “Italy’s derby” where Inter hosts rival Juventus on Sunday in a match that is also a family derby for the Thurams. Younger brother Khephren is in his first season at Juventus, where dad Lilian once starred as a defender.

Both brothers are expected to start at the San Siro.

“My dad will support the Bianconeri,” Marcus said. “Anyhow, it will still be wonderful for us all, and I won’t be angry with him.”

Inter has won five straight games

After a slower-than-expected start to its title defense, Inter has rediscovered its form with five straight wins across all competitions following a derby loss to AC Milan a month ago that served as a wake-up call.

“You don’t get five victories if the team isn’t in good shape,” coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We’re working hard. In the Champions League we have seven points after three matches and we haven’t conceded a goal.”

Juventus, meanwhile, is still struggling to find consistency under new coach Thiago Motta. The Bianconeri lost at Stuttgart 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Balotelli could be close to Serie A return

Struggling Genoa is considering signing Mario Balotelli, who is out of contract since leaving Turkish club Adana Demirsport after last season.

The 34-year-old Balotelli hasn’t played in Serie A for more than four years — since he was with hometown club Brescia in 2019-20. He last played in Italy for Monza in Serie B in 2020-21.

