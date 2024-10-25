PREP FOOTBALL=
Ankeny 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Ankeny Centennial 49, Urbandale 7
Ballard 42, Boone 0
Benton Community 21, Williamsburg 0
Carroll 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13
Cedar Falls 56, Davenport, West 0
Clear Lake 56, Charles City 0
Durant-Bennett 47, Wapello 8
Easton Valley 61, English Valleys, North English 8
Fort Dodge 24, Spencer 20
Gilbert 14, Pella 7
Le Mars 49, Storm Lake 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21
Mt Vernon 62, Keokuk 7
Newton 49, Des Moines, Hoover 7
North Polk, Alleman 27, ADM 14
North Scott, Eldridge 56, Oskaloosa 7
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Iowa City West 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 21
Solon 54, South Tama County, Tama 6
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Marshalltown 8
Waukee 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
State Tournament=
Class 2A=
First Round=
Greene County 30, Clarinda 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48, Chariton 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
North Fayette Valley 42, Monticello 14
Osage 53, Jesup 13
PCM 41, Des Moines Christian 19
Spirit Lake 31, Cherokee 27
Van Meter 56, Albia 10
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
West Marshall, State Center 34, West Liberty 6
Class 1A=
First Round=
Dike-New Hartford 54, Ogden 0
Emmetsburg 57, Grand View Christian 7
Grundy Center 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16
OABCIG 55, Shenandoah 14
Regina, Iowa City 32, Pleasantville 21
South Hamilton, Jewell 22, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 21
South Hardin 40, Pella Christian 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Beckman Dyersville 0
Treynor 28, West Sioux 14
Underwood 21, Ridge View 10
West Branch 41, Sigourney-Keota 33
Wilton 38, Aplington-Parkersburg 14
Class A=
First Round=
AC/GC 28, Wayne, Corydon 0
Bellevue 43, Danville 7
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 24
Lisbon 49, Starmont 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 13
Mt Ayr 58, Earlham 50
Riverside, Oakland 29, Lynnville-Sully 27
Tri-Center, Neola 41, South Central Calhoun 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, Lake Mills 6
West Hancock, Britt 65, HMS 27
Woodbury Central, Moville 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Class 8-Player=
First Round=
Audubon 38, East Mills 7
Bedford 18, Belle Plaine 12
Bishop Garrigan 62, Tripoli 15
Lenox 72, Exira-EHK 16
Riceville 64, Clarksville 26
WACO, Wayland 39, Central City 16
Woodbine 50, Collins-Maxwell 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
