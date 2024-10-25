PREP FOOTBALL= Ankeny 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0 Ankeny Centennial 49, Urbandale 7 Ballard 42, Boone 0 Benton Community 21,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ankeny 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Ankeny Centennial 49, Urbandale 7

Ballard 42, Boone 0

Benton Community 21, Williamsburg 0

Carroll 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13

Cedar Falls 56, Davenport, West 0

Clear Lake 56, Charles City 0

Durant-Bennett 47, Wapello 8

Easton Valley 61, English Valleys, North English 8

Fort Dodge 24, Spencer 20

Gilbert 14, Pella 7

Le Mars 49, Storm Lake 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21

Mt Vernon 62, Keokuk 7

Newton 49, Des Moines, Hoover 7

North Polk, Alleman 27, ADM 14

North Scott, Eldridge 56, Oskaloosa 7

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Iowa City West 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 21

Solon 54, South Tama County, Tama 6

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Marshalltown 8

Waukee 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

State Tournament=

Class 2A=

First Round=

Greene County 30, Clarinda 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48, Chariton 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

North Fayette Valley 42, Monticello 14

Osage 53, Jesup 13

PCM 41, Des Moines Christian 19

Spirit Lake 31, Cherokee 27

Van Meter 56, Albia 10

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

West Marshall, State Center 34, West Liberty 6

Class 1A=

First Round=

Dike-New Hartford 54, Ogden 0

Emmetsburg 57, Grand View Christian 7

Grundy Center 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16

OABCIG 55, Shenandoah 14

Regina, Iowa City 32, Pleasantville 21

South Hamilton, Jewell 22, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 21

South Hardin 40, Pella Christian 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Beckman Dyersville 0

Treynor 28, West Sioux 14

Underwood 21, Ridge View 10

West Branch 41, Sigourney-Keota 33

Wilton 38, Aplington-Parkersburg 14

Class A=

First Round=

AC/GC 28, Wayne, Corydon 0

Bellevue 43, Danville 7

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 24

Lisbon 49, Starmont 0

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 13

Mt Ayr 58, Earlham 50

Riverside, Oakland 29, Lynnville-Sully 27

Tri-Center, Neola 41, South Central Calhoun 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, Lake Mills 6

West Hancock, Britt 65, HMS 27

Woodbury Central, Moville 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Class 8-Player=

First Round=

Audubon 38, East Mills 7

Bedford 18, Belle Plaine 12

Bishop Garrigan 62, Tripoli 15

Lenox 72, Exira-EHK 16

Riceville 64, Clarksville 26

WACO, Wayland 39, Central City 16

Woodbine 50, Collins-Maxwell 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

