Freddie Freeman scratched from lineup as Dodgers face elimination from NLDS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for Game 4 of their NL Division Series against San Diego on Wednesday night due to a bothersome ankle sprain.

Manager Dave Roberts originally had Freeman in the lineup, batting third and playing first. But less than two hours before first pitch, Freeman was replaced at first base by Max Muncy, who was to bat fourth.

Kiké Hernández moved from center field to take Muncy’s spot at third base while Chris Taylor played center field.

The Padres had a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Freeman sprained his right ankle while running through first base against the Padres during the last week of the regular season.

Freeman’s absence is a blow to the NL West champions, especially with leadoff batter Shohei Ohtani struggling the last two games.

