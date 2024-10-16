Draisaitl scores 56 seconds into OT to give Oilers 4-3 win over Flyers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored 56 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to secure…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored 56 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to secure their first win of the season on Tuesday night, 4-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Connor McDavid, who had two assists, had a breakaway in the overtime, but was stopped by Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson. But he picked up the rebound and send it in front to Draisaitl, who scored his second of the season.

Adam Henrique, Connor Brown and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game losing skid to start the season during which they were outscored 15-3.

Matvei Michkov scored his first two NHL goals in just his third career game and Bobby Brink also scored for the Flyers.

Stuart Skinner had 27 saves for Edmonton, and Ersson made 29 stops.

Takeaways

Flyers: Despite causing some concern by missing Monday’s practice, described as a maintenance day, forward Joel Farabee was in the lineup to keep his Ironman streak intact. Farabee has not missed a game since John Tortorella became the Flyers’ head coach and has now dressed in 175 straight games, tying him with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for the NHL’s longest active Ironman streak.

Oilers: McDavid extended his point streak against the Flyers to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL. McDavid came into the game with 11 goals and 31 points in 14 games against Philadelphia, or 2.31 points per game.

Key moment

Edmonton tied the game 3-3 with 3:42 to play in the third period as Draisaitl made a great backhand pass to McDavid in the slot and he rapidly got it across to Bouchard for the one-timer.

Key stat

In 44 seasons, the Oilers have only started 0-4 twice — in 1995-96 and in McDavid’s rookie season of 2015-16.

Up next

Flyers: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Oilers: Visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.