China Open Results

Tuesday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Tuesday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Paula Badosa (15), Spain, def. Jessica Pegula (2), United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Magdalena Frech (23), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, def. Anna Kalinskaya (10), Russia, 7-5, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (3), Britain, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and John Peers, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (7), Russia, def. Karolina Muchova, Czechia, and Paula Badosa, Spain, walkover.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-0.

