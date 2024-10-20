Antonio Conte’s halftime talk works as Napoli improves to beat Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Whatever Antonio Conte told his players at halftime must have worked as Napoli managed to beat Empoli…

MILAN (AP) — Whatever Antonio Conte told his players at halftime must have worked as Napoli managed to beat Empoli 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday after a much improved second period.

A Khvicha Kvaratskhelia penalty was enough to see Napoli secure the victory and move three points clear in Serie A ahead of Inter Milan’s match at Roma later.

That was the first goal the Empoli home fans had seen this season as all three previous league matches at the Stadio Carlo Castellani had ended 0-0.

It was a second straight loss for Empoli, which had been unbeaten until it lost at Lazio before the international break.

And it was a former player who proved to be a thorn in its side as Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who spent last season on loan at Empoli, pulled off several impressive saves.

Lorenzo Colombo also fired wide in a first half in which Empoli played much better than its opponents.

However, the hosts were to regret their missed opportunities as it was Napoli that took the lead in the 63rd minute after Tino Anjorin fouled Matteo Politano in the area.

Kvaratskhelia kept his cool and took a stuttering run-up, waiting for the goalkeeper to make his move before rolling the ball into the middle of the net.

Napoli has won six of its past seven Serie A matches since an opening day loss to Hellas Verona in Conte’s debut. The other was a 0-0 draw at Juventus.

