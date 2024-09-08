Yang wins first PGA Tour Champions title in a playoff over Langer. Wallace wins in Switzerland

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Y.E. Yang forced a playoff with a 6-foot par putt for a 5-under 66 and made…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Y.E. Yang forced a playoff with a 6-foot par putt for a 5-under 66 and made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole against Bernhard Langer to win the Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 67-year-old Langer was trying to win for the 18th consecutive season on the 50-and-older circuit and nearly did. He hit a shot out of the rough to 15 feet on the 18th hole at Norwood Hills and made birdie for a 64.

They finished at 13-under 200.

Missing from the playoff was Stewart Cink, going for his second straight win on the PGA Tour Champions. He had a one-shot lead until a bogey on the 17th hole, where Yang made birdie for a two-shot swing. Cink shot 67 and finished third.

European Tour

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Matt Wallace of England won his first European tour title in six years when he closed with an even-par 70 and made an 8-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Alfredo Garcia-Heredia in the Omega European Masters.

Garcia-Heredia birdied the 18th hole for a 66 to make up a four-shot deficit against Wallace.

They finished on 11-under 269.

Wallace, who won in the Dominican Republic on the PGA Tour last year to end a five-year drought, picked up his fifth career European tour title.

Andrew “Beef” Johnston had two straight birdies and pulled within one shot until he had to settle for three pars at the end for a 66 to finish alone in third, his best finish in four years.

Other tours

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark earned an instant promotion to the European tour when he won his third Challenge Tour event of the year, closing with an 8-under 64 to rally for a one-shot victory over John Axelsen in the Big Green Egg German Challenge. … Kensei Hirata won for the second straight week on the Japan Golf Tour, this one over 72 holes, as he closed with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Travis Smith in the Shinhan Donghae Open. The tournament was tri-sanctioned with the Asian Tour and Korea PGA. Hirata won last week in Japan in a tournament shortened to 36 holes by bad weather. … Fatima Fernandez Cano of Spain closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden in the Guardian Championship on the Epson Tour. … Will Cannon birdied the par-5 18th for a 1-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Fortinet Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Americas in Canada. … Rio Takeda held off a late charge from Miyu Yamashita and closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory in the Sony JLPGA Championship on the Japan LPGA. Yamashita birdied three of her last five holes for a 66. … Hyunjo Yoo closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the KB Financial Group Star Championship on the Korea LPGA. … Greig Hutcheon of France rallied with a 64 for a two-shot victory in the Legends Open de France, is first title on the European Legends Tour.

