Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Violent clashes between rival fans after a Genoa derby resulted in nearly 40 people being treated for injuries at a local hospital, including 26 police officers, authorities said on Thursday.

Fans also clashed on a city bridge and outside the stadium before Wednesday night’s Italian Cup match, in which Sampdoria beat Genoa in a penalty shootout.

Police in riot gear were targeted as fans threw fireworks, bottles and other objects at each other.

Police used water hoses to bring the fans under control.

Since Genoa is in Serie A and Sampdoria is in Serie B, it was the only meeting this season between the two city clubs that share Luigi Ferraris Stadium. They hadn’t met in more than two years.

