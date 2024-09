US Open Results

Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (20), United States, def. Alexei Popyrin (28), Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Paula Badosa (26), Spain, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-1, 6-2.

Emma Navarro (13), United States, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (33), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Donna Vekic (24), Croatia, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (5), Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (16), Argentina, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, def. Angelica Moratelli, Italy, and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czechia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Sander Gille, Belgium, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-3.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.