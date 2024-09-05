Live Radio
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 5, 2024, 10:29 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allendale 20, Hopkins 12

Blanchard Montabella 28, Breckenridge 6

Brown City 56, Memphis 12

Dearborn Advanced Tech 46, Detroit CMA 0

Deckerville 68, Dryden 20

Detroit Southeastern 22, Detroit Renaissance 6

Grand Rapids Northview 57, Wyoming 6

Ithaca 30, Standish-Sterling Central 22

Lansing Everett 23, Detroit UD Jesuit 7

North Dickinson 50, Rudyard 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

