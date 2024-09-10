The team with the most losses in a Major League Baseball season:
1899 Cleveland Spiders — 139 losses
1962 New York Mets — 120
2003 Detroit Tigers — 119
1916 Philadelphia Athletics — 117
2018 Baltimore Orioles — 115
1935 Boston Braves — 115
2019 Detroit Tigers — 114
1904 Washington Senators — 113
1890 Pittsburgh Alleghenys — 113
a-2024 Chicago White Sox — 113
2023 Oakland Athletics — 112
1952 Pittsburgh Pirates — 112
1939 St. Louis Browns — 111
1932 Boston Red Sox — 111
1941 Philadelphia Phillies — 111
1898 St. Louis Browns — 111
1889 Louisville Colonels — 111
1909 Washington Senators — 110
1942 Philadelphia Phillies — 109
1915 Philadelphia Athletics — 109
1928 Philadelphia Phillies — 109
__
a-active
