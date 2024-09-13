Suarez leads Diamondbacks against the Brewers after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (84-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (84-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Eugenio Suarez’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Arizona is 82-64 overall and 41-31 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .442 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Milwaukee has a 42-33 record on the road and an 84-62 record overall. The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.62.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs while hitting .295 for the Diamondbacks. Suarez is 19-for-38 with three doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 7-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .292 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .176 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.