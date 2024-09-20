Sports on TV for Sept. 21 – 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 21 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3:10 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Sept. 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:10 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at West Coast

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Spring, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — NC State at Clemson

ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina

BTN — Charlotte at Indiana

CBSSN — Rice at Army

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Kansas at West Virginia

ESPNU — Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette

FOX — Marshall at Ohio St.

FS1 — Houston at Cincinnati

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Ohio at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — UCLA at LSU

ACCN — Rutgers at Virginia Tech

BTN — Kent St. at Penn St.

CBS — Southern Cal at Michigan

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Louisville

FS1 — Arizona St. at Texas Tech

NBC — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at MTSU

FOX — Utah at Oklahoma St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

5 p.m.

CW — TCU at SMU

TRUTV — UTEP at Colorado St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FAU at UConn

ESPN — Miami at South Florida

ESPN2 — California at Florida St.

FS1 — Northwestern at Washington

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Akron at South Carolina

NBC — Iowa at Minnesota

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Southern at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Boston College

FOX — Baylor at Colorado

8:30 p.m.

CW — Purdue at Oregon St.

TRUTV — Fresno St. at New Mexico

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Portland St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at BYU

11 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at NC Central (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Texas A&M at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Stanford

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Libya vs. Spain, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Angola vs. Argentina, Group C, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

Noon

CW — LIV Golf League: Team Championship – Second Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets OR Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (9:05 p.m.) OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11:25 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Canberra

1:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Middlesbrough at Sunderland

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Luton Town

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville

9:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Chicago

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 2 Day Session

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 2 Night Session

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Finals; Hangzhou-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 3 Day Session

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at West Coast

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA SuperMotocross: World Championship Final, Las Vegas (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tirerack.com Battle of the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — California at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at SMU

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Louisville

3 p.m.

SECN — Buffalo at Florida

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Morocco vs. Portugal, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: France vs. Iran, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

Noon

CW — LIV Golf League: Team Championship – Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Boston OR Atlanta at Miami

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Indianapolis, Houston at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Pittsburgh,

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, Green Bay at Tennessee, Philadelphia at New Orleans, Denver at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Las Vegas, Miami at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Dallas, San Francisco at L.A. Rams, Detroit at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Kansas City at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Toronto

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Detroit City FC

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. North Korea, Final, Bogotá, Colombia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 3 Day Session

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 1

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs – First Round: Indiana at Connecticut, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.