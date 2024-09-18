Seattle visits Phoenix following Griner’s 26-point game

Seattle Storm (24-15, 12-7 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (18-20, 9-9 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (24-15, 12-7 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (18-20, 9-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury plays the Seattle Storm after Brittney Griner scored 26 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 93-88 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Mercury are 9-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Monique Billings paces the Mercury with 5.9 boards.

The Storm are 12-7 in conference matchups. Seattle is third in the WNBA scoring 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.9.

Phoenix averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 83.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 84.7 Phoenix gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 90-66 on Sept. 8. Jewell Loyd scored 20 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11.7 points and 6.9 assists for the Mercury.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.