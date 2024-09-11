Reds take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (71-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-72, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (71-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-72, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, six strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -132, Reds +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 72-72 record overall and a 37-35 record in home games. The Cardinals have gone 53-30 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has a 35-36 record in road games and a 71-75 record overall. The Reds are 51-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Reds lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 18 doubles and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-40 with seven doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 23 home runs while slugging .474. Jonathan India is 6-for-34 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.