Marlins and Braves meet in series rubber match

Atlanta Braves (84-71, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-98, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Atlanta Braves (84-71, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-98, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Marlins: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -198, Marlins +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami has a 30-50 record in home games and a 57-98 record overall. The Marlins have a 31-77 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Atlanta is 84-71 overall and 42-38 on the road. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .309.

The teams match up Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Braves are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 20 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 38 home runs while slugging .560. Michael Harris II is 17-for-45 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

