LA Sparks’ franchise rebuild stalls out as team misses the playoffs for the 4th straight year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks are still looking to the future. They had hoped to return to the WNBA playoffs this season for the first time since 2020, but will have to wait until next year.

With a league-worst mark of 7-30, the Sparks have been eliminated from playoff contention.

They take a six-game skid into Sunday’s game at Seattle after losing to the Storm 90-82 at home on Wednesday.

“I wish we could get some wins but we are improving,” forward-center Azurá Stevens said. “We’re focusing on the stuff that we can control and those are things you have to do before you necessarily see the wins.”

The franchise that owns three WNBA championships, including back-to-back titles in 2002 and ’03, was focused on rebuilding this season under first-year general manager Raegan Pebley. She was hired in January after coaching Division I women’s basketball from 2003 to 2023.

Instead, the Sparks have endured a series of injuries.

The biggest blow came in mid-June when rookie Cameron Brink was lost for the season after tearing the ACL in her left knee. The No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while starting her first 15 games.

Lexie Brown is out because of Crohn’s disease, while Layshia Clarendon hasn’t been with the team due to mental health reasons.

Stevens missed the start of the season while recovering from left arm surgery. Last month, the team signed her to a one-year contract extension that runs through 2025.

Dearica Hamby is the team’s leading scorer (16.9 points per game) and rebounder (9.2). She’s done it while filing a lawsuit last month against her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, alleging mistreatment over her pregnancy.

Hamby claims the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, resulting in the two-time All-Star’s January 2023 trade to the Sparks.

Hamby replaced Brink on the U.S. 3×3 basketball team for the Paris Olympics, where she won a bronze medal.

“She’s just been so important for us and shouldered so much early. It has to contribute to some of the fatigue now,” Sparks coach Curt Miller said. “I still think she’s the most improved player in this league.”

Besides Hamby’s play, other bright spots include rookie forward Rickea Jackson.

After a slow start, the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft is averaging 13.1 points (second-best on the team), 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The team’s seven wins include one over rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in late May.

“You see glimpses of how good we can be,” guard Odyssey Sims said. “This is a good group that really wants to learn and get better. We have the right young ones together for sure.”

Sims has been a key contributor since joining the Sparks on a seven-day contract after the Olympic break. She’s averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 assists for a young roster that has 11 players with six or fewer years in the league.

“We’re just staying connected and just trying to play hard. We love each other,” Sims said. “Our energy is really high in the locker room every time whether we win or lose. We stay together.”

The Sparks end the season against Phoenix and Minnesota next week.

“When we start winning we’re going to be doing it the right way,” Stevens said. “We’re building that every game.”

