Jones leads Connecticut against Los Angeles after 21-point showing

Connecticut Sun (25-10, 13-6 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-28, 4-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Los Angeles Sparks after Brionna Jones scored 21 points in the Sun’s 79-67 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 5-12 in home games. Los Angeles is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sun are 12-5 in road games. Connecticut ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.5 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.7.

Los Angeles scores 78.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 74.1 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 79.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 86.4 Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sun won 79-67 in the last matchup on Sept. 9. Jones led the Sun with 21 points, and Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 12.8 points for the Sparks.

Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 1-9, averaging 78.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

