NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner reaches the U.S. Open men’s final by beating Jack Draper after both needed help…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner reaches the U.S. Open men’s final by beating Jack Draper after both needed help from a trainer.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.