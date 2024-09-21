PREP FOOTBALL= ATAP 20, Detroit Community 12 Adrian Madison 38, Dundee 13 All Saints (MI) 58, Peck 6 Allen Park…

PREP FOOTBALL=

ATAP 20, Detroit Community 12

Adrian Madison 38, Dundee 13

All Saints (MI) 58, Peck 6

Allen Park 24, Lincoln Park 6

Alma 18, Bridgeport 14

Almont 56, Algonac 0

Armada 42, Richmond 0

Auburn Hills Avondale 41, Pontiac 0

Bark River-Harris 48, Gwinn 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 49, Battle Creek Pennfield 10

Beal City 49, Houghton Lake 0

Bedford 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14

Beecher 30, Genesee 28

Belding 46, Holland 17

Belleville 49, Dearborn 22

Benzie Central 20, Tawas 14

Berrien Springs 63, Niles Brandywine 16

Bessemer 84, Carney-Nadeau 6

Beverly Hills Groves 35, Rochester 7

Big Rapids 49, Remus Chippewa Hills 7

Birch Run 21, New Lothrop 20

Birmingham Brother Rice 14, River Rouge 7

Birmingham Seaholm 28, Oak Park 18

Britton-Deerfield 54, Concord 8

Bronson 34, Reading 12

Brooklyn Columbia Central 38, Addison 8

Buchanan 47, Benton Harbor 8

Burr Oak 66, Tekonsha 8

Burton Atherton 36, The New Standard 0

Burton Bendle 60, Flint International 8

Byron Center South Christian 49, Wyoming 6

Cadillac 59, Alpena 0

Caledonia 36, Grand Haven 28

Cedar Springs 35, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 28

Central Lake 28, Pellston 22, OT

Charlevoix 26, East Jordan 20

Cheboygan 21, Kalkaska 17

Chelsea 41, Ypsilanti 12

Chesaning 54, Mt Morris 23

Clare 26, Gladwin 21

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Allen Park Cabrini 0

Climax-Scotts 62, Colon 14

Clinton 8, Blissfield 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 60, New Haven 20

Coleman 38, Breckenridge 22

Comstock Park 35, Wyoming Godwin Heights 18

Constantine 28, South Haven 22

Coopersville 42, Sparta 21

Corunna 48, Owosso 13

Croswell-Lexington 21, North Branch 17

Davison 45, Saginaw Heritage 22

DeWitt 70, Hurricane, W.Va. 63

Dearborn Divine Child 23, Detroit Country Day 6

Dearborn Fordson 15, Livonia Stevenson 14

Deckerville 30, Brown City 20

Detroit Catholic Central 27, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 22

Detroit Central 64, Detroit CMA 0

Detroit King 18, Detroit Cass Tech 12

Detroit Old Redford 34, Detroit Leadership 18

Detroit Osborn 36, Detroit Douglass 12

Dowagiac Union 32, Marshall 30

Dryden 60, Memphis 52

East Kentwood 21, Holland West Ottawa 7

East Lansing 51, Okemos 0

Edon, Ohio 50, Whiteford 20

Edwardsburg 32, Three Rivers 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 43, Caro 0

Engadine 68, Rock Mid Peninsula 0

Escanaba 45, Sault Ste Marie 0

Evart 49, Leroy Pine River 20

Farmington 36, Troy Athens 10

Fenton 24, Holly 7

Ferndale 30, Berkley 20

Forest Hills Eastern 51, Grand Rapids Christian 6

Fowler 41, Bath 0

Frankenmuth 51, Garber 0

Frankfort 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Franklin 44, Wayne Memorial 0

Freeland 61, Flint Powers 6

Fremont 41, Grant 6

Fruitport 35, Muskegon Catholic 14

Fulton-Middleton 50, Vestaburg 0

Garden City 16, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 10

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0

Gladstone 36, Hancock 20

Gobles 66, Bangor 6

Goodrich 64, Clio 8

Grand Blanc 31, Traverse City West 0

Grand Ledge 28, Holt 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 6

Grand Rapids Northview 31, East Grand Rapids 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Spring Lake 25

Grandville 46, Jenison 35

Grandville Calvin 20, Fennville 8

Grass Lake 70, East Jackson 0

Greenville 35, Allendale 7

Grosse Pointe North 42, Sterling Heights 0

Grosse Pointe South 33, L’Anse Creuse 0

Hamilton 35, Wayland Union 0

Hanover-Horton 21, Jonesville 18

Harbor Beach 43, Vassar 0

Harper Woods 28, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21

Harrison 14, Beaverton 13

Hartford 37, Cassopolis 36

Hartland 34, Salem 27

Hastings 37, Parma Western 17

Hazel Park 46, Clawson 14

Hillman 14, Posen 12

Holland Christian 51, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 8

Homer 38, Vandercook Lake Jackson 18

Hopkins 35, Kelloggsville 0

Houghton 39, Ishpeming Westwood 8

Howell 48, Plymouth 17

Hudson 43, Onsted 6

Hudsonville 28, Rockford 21

Hudsonville Unity Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20

Ida 48, Hillsdale 6

Ithaca 42, Carrollton 0

Jackson 18, Pinckney 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit UD Jesuit 13

Jackson Northwest 24, Coldwater 20

Kalamazoo Central 41, Stevensville Lakeshore 37

Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Allegan 0

Kent City 30, Hart 6

Kingsford 29, Negaunee 27

Kingsley 26, Boyne City 20

Kingston 60, Mayville 36

Lake Fenton 28, Ortonville Brandon 22

Lakeland (MI) 61, Walled Lake Central 13

Lakeview 46, White Cloud 13

Lansing Catholic 58, Eaton Rapids 3

Lansing Everett 48, Lansing Waverly 8

Lansing Sexton 20, Charlotte 14, OT

Lapeer 36, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8

Lawton 42, Delton Kellogg 6

Leslie 33, Michigan Center 31

Liggett 30, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 14

Lincoln-Alcona 28, Atlanta 0

Linden 14, Flushing 13

Ludington 31, Oakridge High School 15

Macomb Dakota 24, Sterling Heights Stevenson 9

Macomb Lutheran North 21, Detroit Loyola 6

Madison Heights 8, Warren Lincoln 6

Madison Heights Lamphere 36, Warren Woods Tower 0

Mancelona 44, Harbor Springs 20

Manchester 36, Napoleon 14

Manistee 41, Muskegon Orchard View 0

Manistique 43, L’Anse 8

Marcellus 68, New Buffalo 28

Marine City 42, Center Line 6

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20, Royal Oak Shrine 7

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44, Southfield Christian 0

Marion 46, Bear Lake 7

Martin 58, Eau Claire 0

Marysville 46, St. Clair Shores South Lake 7

Mason 30, Haslett 24, OT

Mason County Central 26, Centreville 14

Mattawan 51, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 22

McBain 59, Roscommon 14

Mendon 54, Athens 0

Menominee 48, Calumet 6

Merrill 50, Carson City-Crystal 8

Midland 49, Bay City Central 0

Midland Dow 3, Bay City Western 2

Milan 27, Grosse Ile 0

Milford 35, South Lyon 8

Mio-AuSable 58, Heston 6

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 28, Carleton Airport 0

Montrose Hill-McCloy 48, Otisville LakeVille 0

Morenci 58, Camden-Frontier 8

Mount Pleasant 34, Traverse City Central 14

Munising def. Brimley, forfeit

Muskegon 47, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 28

Muskegon Mona Shores 14, Byron Center 12

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Grand Rapids Union 13

Niles 56, Otsego 0

North Central 62, Rapid River 8

North Farmington 49, Bloomfield Hills 14

North Muskegon 42, Hesperia 7

Northville 54, Canton 0

Norway 60, Ironwood 14

Novi 37, Brighton 34

Olivet 14, Ionia 7

Oscoda 20, Elk Rapids 0

Ovid-Elsie 42, Durand 7

Oxford 21, Lake Orion 18

Parchment 48, Watervliet 6

Paw Paw 34, Vicksburg 7

Petoskey 20, Gaylord 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Dansville 0

Pickford 65, Ishpeming 14

Pinconning 21, Sanford-Meridian 14

Pittsford 56, Litchfield 16

Plainwell 42, Sturgis 6

Pontiac Notre Dame 52, Troy 28

Port Huron 27, Fraser 8

Port Huron Northern 46, Warren Cousino 26

Portage Central 38, Battle Creek Central 6

Portage Northern 59, Battle Creek Lakeview 7

Portland 42, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0

Potterville 49, Laingsburg 21

Ravenna 56, Shelby 14

Redford Union 20, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 8

Reed City 28, Maple City Glen Lake 14

Reese 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 38

Riverview 51, New Boston Huron 21

Rochester Adams 28, Clarkston 10

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 30, Lutheran Westland 0

Romeo 35, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 15

Roseville 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Royal Oak 26, Livonia Clarenceville 7

Rudyard 50, Ontonagon 20

Saginaw Nouvel 23, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14

Saginaw Swan Valley 49, Bay City John Glenn 21

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 19, Hemlock 14

Saline 56, Monroe 21

Sand Creek 42, Quincy 14

Sandusky def. Bad Axe, forfeit

Saranac 49, Perry 24

Saugatuck 45, Coloma 22

Schoolcraft 49, Galesburg-Augusta 0

South Lyon East 41, Waterford Kettering 8

Southgate Anderson 22, Taylor 6

Springport 47, Stockbridge 36

St Johns 47, Lansing Eastern 8

St Joseph 57, Richland Gull Lake 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35, Utica 14

St. Joseph OLL 38, Lenawee Christian 26

St. Louis (MI) 31, Farwell 6

Standish-Sterling Central 21, Midland Bullock Creek 0

Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Morley-Stanwood 0

Summerfield 34, W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 12

Suttons Bay 26, Brethren 0

Swartz Creek 31, Flint Kearsley 14

Tecumseh 20, Adrian 10

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 41, Warren De La Salle 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 59, Erie-Mason 0

Traverse City St Francis 40, Grayling 7

Trenton 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Ubly 30, Marlette 0

Union City 48, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

Utica Eisenhower 30, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 12

Waldron 58, North Adams-Jerome 14

Warren Fitzgerald 28, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13

Warren Mott 23, Utica Ford II 0

Waterford Our Lady 14, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0

West Bloomfield 44, Southfield A&T 0

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 54, Shepherd 12

Westland John Glenn 34, Livonia Churchill 19

White Pigeon 14, Decatur 6

Whitehall 42, Montague 7

Whitmore Lake 48, Burton Bentley 18

Whittemore-Prescott 68, Rogers City 36

Williamston 38, Fowlerville 14

Yale 38, Imlay City 13

Ypsilanti Lincoln 41, Ann Arbor Skyline 6

Zeeland West 28, Zeeland East 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownstown Woodhaven vs. Waterford Mott, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.