Connecticut hosts Las Vegas following Wilson’s 30-point game

Las Vegas Aces (21-12, 10-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (24-9, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Connecticut Sun after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Aces’ 90-71 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Sun have gone 12-4 in home games. Connecticut ranks ninth in the WNBA with 19.6 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.6.

The Aces are 10-5 on the road. Las Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 13.9.

Connecticut averages 80.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 82.4 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Connecticut gives up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Aces defeated the Sun 85-74 in their last matchup on June 22. Wilson led the Aces with 26 points, and DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sun.

Wilson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

