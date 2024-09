DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe wins at Darlington to get NASCAR playoff spot; Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr.…

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe wins at Darlington to get NASCAR playoff spot; Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. also advance to postseason.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.