All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|81
|60
|.574
|—
|New York
|80
|60
|.571
|½
|Boston
|70
|70
|.500
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|69
|71
|.493
|11½
|Toronto
|67
|74
|.475
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|60
|.571
|—
|Minnesota
|76
|64
|.543
|4
|Kansas City
|76
|65
|.539
|4½
|Detroit
|71
|70
|.504
|9½
|Chicago
|32
|109
|.227
|48½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|65
|.536
|—
|Seattle
|71
|70
|.504
|4½
|Texas
|68
|73
|.482
|7½
|Oakland
|61
|80
|.433
|14½
|Los Angeles
|58
|82
|.414
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|84
|56
|.600
|—
|Atlanta
|76
|64
|.543
|8
|New York
|76
|64
|.543
|8
|Washington
|62
|78
|.443
|22
|Miami
|52
|88
|.371
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|59
|.579
|—
|Chicago
|72
|68
|.514
|9
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|10
|Cincinnati
|68
|73
|.482
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|66
|74
|.471
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|56
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|80
|62
|.563
|5
|Arizona
|79
|62
|.560
|5½
|San Francisco
|69
|72
|.489
|15½
|Colorado
|52
|89
|.369
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 9, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 1
Cincinnati 12, Houston 5
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1
Texas 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Seattle 16, Oakland 3
San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-3) at Boston (Pivetta 5-10), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-8), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-1) at Texas (Garabito 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 13-6), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 10-8) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-8), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 16-4) at Oakland (Spence 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Boyd 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 12, Houston 5
Chicago Cubs 12, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Houston 0
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at Milwaukee (Montas 6-9), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Herz 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-8), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 13-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 10-8) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-8), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Black 0-2) at San Diego (King 11-8), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Boyd 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
