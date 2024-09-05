All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 60 .574 — New York 80 60 .571 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 60 .574 — New York 80 60 .571 ½ Boston 70 70 .500 10½ Tampa Bay 69 71 .493 11½ Toronto 67 74 .475 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 80 60 .571 — Minnesota 76 64 .543 4 Kansas City 76 65 .539 4½ Detroit 71 70 .504 9½ Chicago 32 109 .227 48½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 65 .536 — Seattle 71 70 .504 4½ Texas 68 73 .482 7½ Oakland 61 80 .433 14½ Los Angeles 58 82 .414 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 84 56 .600 — Atlanta 76 64 .543 8 New York 76 64 .543 8 Washington 62 78 .443 22 Miami 52 88 .371 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 59 .579 — Chicago 72 68 .514 9 St. Louis 71 69 .507 10 Cincinnati 68 73 .482 13½ Pittsburgh 66 74 .471 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 56 .600 — San Diego 80 62 .563 5 Arizona 79 62 .560 5½ San Francisco 69 72 .489 15½ Colorado 52 89 .369 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 9, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 12, Houston 5

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Seattle 16, Oakland 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Houston 0

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-3) at Boston (Pivetta 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-8), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-1) at Texas (Garabito 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 13-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 10-8) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-8), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 16-4) at Oakland (Spence 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Boyd 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 12, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 12, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Houston 0

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at Milwaukee (Montas 6-9), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Herz 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-8), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 13-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 10-8) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-8), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 0-2) at San Diego (King 11-8), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Boyd 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

