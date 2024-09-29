All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|94
|68
|.580
|—
|y-Baltimore
|91
|71
|.562
|3
|Boston
|81
|81
|.500
|13
|Tampa Bay
|80
|82
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|74
|88
|.457
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|69
|.571
|—
|y-Detroit
|86
|76
|.531
|6½
|y-Kansas City
|86
|76
|.531
|6½
|Minnesota
|82
|80
|.506
|10½
|Chicago
|41
|121
|.253
|51½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|88
|73
|.547
|—
|Seattle
|85
|77
|.525
|3½
|Texas
|78
|84
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|19½
|Los Angeles
|63
|99
|.389
|25½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|95
|67
|.586
|—
|Atlanta
|88
|72
|.550
|6
|New York
|88
|72
|.550
|6
|Washington
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Miami
|62
|100
|.383
|33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|93
|69
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|83
|79
|.512
|10
|St. Louis
|83
|79
|.512
|10
|Cincinnati
|77
|85
|.475
|16
|Pittsburgh
|76
|86
|.469
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|64
|.605
|—
|y-San Diego
|93
|69
|.574
|5
|Arizona
|89
|73
|.549
|9
|San Francisco
|80
|82
|.494
|18
|Colorado
|61
|101
|.377
|37
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 8, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings
Texas 9, L.A. Angels 8
Sunday’s Games
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 0
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Miami 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Houston at Cleveland, canc.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
Miami 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 6, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 5, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Miami 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 6, Washington 3
Arizona 11, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 8-7), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
