All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 94 68 .580 — y-Baltimore 91 71 .562 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 94 68 .580 — y-Baltimore 91 71 .562 3 Boston 81 81 .500 13 Tampa Bay 80 82 .494 14 Toronto 74 88 .457 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 92 69 .571 — y-Detroit 86 76 .531 6½ y-Kansas City 86 76 .531 6½ Minnesota 82 80 .506 10½ Chicago 41 121 .253 51½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 88 73 .547 — Seattle 85 77 .525 3½ Texas 78 84 .481 10½ Oakland 69 93 .426 19½ Los Angeles 63 99 .389 25½

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 95 67 .586 — Atlanta 88 72 .550 6 New York 88 72 .550 6 Washington 71 91 .438 24 Miami 62 100 .383 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 93 69 .574 — Chicago 83 79 .512 10 St. Louis 83 79 .512 10 Cincinnati 77 85 .475 16 Pittsburgh 76 86 .469 17

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 64 .605 — y-San Diego 93 69 .574 5 Arizona 89 73 .549 9 San Francisco 80 82 .494 18 Colorado 61 101 .377 37

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Miami 8, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings

Texas 9, L.A. Angels 8

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 0

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 4

Miami 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Houston at Cleveland, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 5, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Miami 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Arizona 11, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 8-7), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

