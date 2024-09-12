A family flyover: Jax family enjoys special 9/11 moment before Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stadium flyovers are nothing new, particularly on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Wednesday’s flyover in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stadium flyovers are nothing new, particularly on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Wednesday’s flyover in Minnesota, with four F-35 Lightning IIs making their very loud appearance over Target Field had a different feel — a family feel.

While Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax — himself an Air Force Reserve captain — readied to receive a ceremonial first pitch from his brother Carson, he watched as the four fighter jets streaked across the sky. Flying two of the planes were Griffin’s brother, Parker, and Parker’s wife, Chandler.

“It’s definitely special and I really appreciate the Air Force and our fighter wing back home, the 388th, to allow us the opportunity, provide the funding and the manpower to get us out here,” Parker said later, after landing and making his way to Target Field. “It’s definitely nonstandard but definitely something pretty cool that we get to execute too.”

The Air Force is certainly a familiar affair.

Growing up in Colorado, Griffin was recruited to the Air Force Academy to play baseball. He hasn’t flown like other members of his family. He was part of the Air Force’s World Class Athlete Program, which allowed him to play baseball and train for the Olympics while on active duty. After completing a two-year commitment in the program, he transferred to the Reserve in 2019.

Carson, who threw a strike from the mound on Wednesday, is stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California. Parker and Chandler’s unit, the 388th Fighter Wing, is based in Utah. All four members of the family are captains.

“It’s special,” Griffin said, after pitching two innings in Minnesota’s 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels. “Just to hear it from their side — I asked what it looked like up there. They said they couldn’t really see anything, and they fly over so fast, you know? But they got pretty intense technology, where they can see up to pretty impressive detail, us on the field. So they had to look at that versus out the window.”

Parker said Carson had the tougher job as the ceremonial pitch thrower.

“Carson had to be out there in front of all the fans,” Parker said. “It didn’t matter if we were early or late, you know, as long as the jets flew over at some point today, I think everyone was going to be happy.”

The occasion had been in the works for six months, with “mission planning” continuing until the day of the flyover with the help of the 133rd Airlift Wing of the Minnesota National Guard.

“A lot of mission planning went into this, making sure that we had the fuel and the timing down right to get to Minneapolis,” Parker said. “Got out to the jets this morning. We were probably holding about 30 miles north of Target Field for about 30, 45 minutes just to make sure we got the timing down right.”

It was a rare occasion for all of the brothers to be together. Parker said he’ll see Griffin play a couple times a year. Carson, who said he’s parachuted into Air Force Academy football games, said he catches about five games a year.

“It means so much,” Carson said. “This is the first time that we’ve — I think all the three boys at least — have been together in probably three years. With us serving, sometimes we don’t get Christmas off or New Year’s or Thanksgiving and then Griffin, obviously, is playing all season. He doesn’t get that much time off. It’s just wonderful for all three of us and the wives and parents to all be out here.”

