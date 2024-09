US Open Results

Friday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Jiri Lehecka (32), Czechia, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (20), United States, def. Ben Shelton (13), United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti (18), Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-7 (1), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexei Popyrin (28), Australia, def. Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Paula Badosa (26), Spain, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8).

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Elina Svitolina (27), Ukraine, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Victoria Azarenka (20), Belarus, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Donna Vekic (24), Croatia, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Emma Navarro (13), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk (19), Ukraine, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (33), Belgium, def. Madison Keys (14), United States, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, and Dominic Stricker, Switzerland, 6-0, 7-5.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (16), Argentina, def. Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (8), Britain, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Albano Olivetti, France, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Austin Krajicek (15), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, and Mariano Navone, Argentina, 6-4, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (12), Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, def. Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Anna Siskova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-1.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, def. Robin Montgomery and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (11), Czechia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, and Alycia Parks, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Angelica Moratelli, Italy, and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Harriet Dart, Britain, and Diane Parry, France, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5).

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (10), Russia, def. Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Sander Gille, Belgium, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Sadio Doumbia, France, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 10-3.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Shelby Rogers and Robert Galloway, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, and Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas, United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-5, 6-0.

Kaylan Bigun and Iva Jovic, United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Aldila Sutjiadi (8), Indonesia, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.