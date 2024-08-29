Padres take on the Cardinals after Arraez’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (76-59, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-67, third in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (76-59, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-67, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (11-7, 3.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -112, Cardinals -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Luis Arraez had four hits against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

St. Louis is 35-32 at home and 66-67 overall. The Cardinals are 40-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has gone 39-27 on the road and 76-59 overall. The Padres have gone 34-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 18 doubles and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has 22 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 75 RBI while hitting .290 for the Padres. Arraez is 15-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

