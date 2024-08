Olympics on TV for Sunday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 11 BASKETBALL 12 a.m. USA — Men’s Gold Final…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 11

BASKETBALL

12 a.m.

USA — Men’s Gold Final (Taped)

5:45 a.m.

USA — Women’s Bronze Final

9:30 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Gold Final

3:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Gold Final (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2:30 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (Aug 10)

CEREMONY

2 p.m.

NBC — Best of Paris 2024 (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

7 p.m.

NBC — Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Taped)

CYCLING

9 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Keirin, Women’s Sprint, Omnium (Taped)

HANDBALL

7:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s Gold Final

11 a.m.

USA — Men’s Bronze Final (Taped)

Noon

USA — Men’s Gold Final (Taped)

SPORT CLIMBING

2:30 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (Aug 10)

TRACK FIELD

2 a.m.

USA — Women’s Marathon

Noon

NBC — Women’s Marathon (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL

7 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Gold Final

WATER POLO

4:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s Bronze Final

9 a.m.

USA — Men’s Gold Final

1:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Bronze Final (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Gold Final (Taped)

WEIGHTLIFTING

9:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s 81+kg Final (Taped)

WRESTLING

10 a.m.

USA — Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle (Taped)

_____

