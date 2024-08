Friday Men Single Sculls Finals Final F 1. Mohamed Bukrah, Libya, 7:28.90. 2. Andre Matias, Angola, 7:30.43. 3. Abdalla Ahmed,…

Friday

Men

Single Sculls

Finals

Final F

1. Mohamed Bukrah, Libya, 7:28.90.

2. Andre Matias, Angola, 7:30.43.

3. Abdalla Ahmed, Sudan, 7:38.51.

Women

Single Sculls

Finals

Final F

1. Majdouline El Allaoui, Morocco, 8:20.81.

2. Akoko Komlanvi, Togo, 8:46.73.

