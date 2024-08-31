Las Vegas faces Phoenix following Wilson’s 26-point performance

Las Vegas Aces (19-12, 9-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (16-16, 9-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (19-12, 9-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (16-16, 9-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Phoenix Mercury after A’ja Wilson scored 26 points in the Aces’ 83-72 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mercury have gone 9-7 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Monique Billings paces the Mercury with 6.3 boards.

The Aces are 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Phoenix’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 103-99 in the last matchup on June 14. Jackie Young led the Aces with 34 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 22.3 points for the Mercury.

Young is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.