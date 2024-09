Ivan Toney leaves Brentford to join Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney is headed to Saudi Arabia. The striker will join Al-Ahli after the Saudi club agreed…

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney is headed to Saudi Arabia.

The striker will join Al-Ahli after the Saudi club agreed to pay Brentford a transfer fee reported to be $52 million.

The Saudi Pro League had been quiet this summer — in contrast to big spending a year ago — but lured the England international away amid reported interest from Premier League clubs.

Brentford announced Toney’s move early Saturday after the Premier League’s transfer window closed.

The 28-year-old Toney scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years,” head coach Thomas Frank said in a statement. “I’m happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career.”

Toney had served an eight-month ban last season for breaching betting rules.

