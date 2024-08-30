All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|56
|.582
|—
|Baltimore
|77
|58
|.570
|1½
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|9
|Tampa Bay
|66
|67
|.496
|11½
|Toronto
|66
|70
|.485
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|58
|.567
|—
|Kansas City
|75
|60
|.556
|1½
|Minnesota
|72
|61
|.541
|3½
|Detroit
|68
|67
|.504
|8½
|Chicago
|31
|104
|.230
|45½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|62
|.537
|—
|Seattle
|68
|66
|.507
|4
|Texas
|63
|71
|.470
|9
|Oakland
|58
|76
|.433
|14
|Los Angeles
|55
|79
|.410
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|79
|55
|.590
|—
|Atlanta
|73
|61
|.545
|6
|New York
|70
|64
|.522
|9
|Washington
|61
|73
|.455
|18
|Miami
|49
|85
|.366
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|77
|56
|.579
|—
|Chicago
|68
|66
|.507
|9½
|St. Louis
|67
|67
|.500
|10½
|Cincinnati
|64
|70
|.478
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|71
|.466
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|54
|.597
|—
|Arizona
|76
|58
|.567
|4
|San Diego
|76
|60
|.559
|5
|San Francisco
|67
|68
|.496
|13½
|Colorado
|50
|85
|.370
|30½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6
Boston 3, Toronto 0
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
Detroit 3, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 0
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9
Toronto 2, Boston 0
Houston 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3
Friday’s Games
Boston (Houck 8-9) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8), 6:50 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 6-7) at Cleveland (Lively 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 10-9) at Texas (Gray 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 14-8) at Houston (Valdez 13-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-9) at Minnesota (López 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 6-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-9), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 9-10) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 10
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 8, Miami 2
Arizona 8, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 0
St. Louis 4, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Miami 12, Colorado 8
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Rea 12-4) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6), 12:40 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (López 7-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 11-5), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 10-3) at Washington (Irvin 9-10), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8), 6:50 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 6-7) at Cleveland (Lively 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 6-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-9), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2) at Arizona (Gallen 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Oller 1-1) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
