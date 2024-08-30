All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 56 .582 — Baltimore 77 58 .570 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 56 .582 — Baltimore 77 58 .570 1½ Boston 69 65 .515 9 Tampa Bay 66 67 .496 11½ Toronto 66 70 .485 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 76 58 .567 — Kansas City 75 60 .556 1½ Minnesota 72 61 .541 3½ Detroit 68 67 .504 8½ Chicago 31 104 .230 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 72 62 .537 — Seattle 68 66 .507 4 Texas 63 71 .470 9 Oakland 58 76 .433 14 Los Angeles 55 79 .410 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 79 55 .590 — Atlanta 73 61 .545 6 New York 70 64 .522 9 Washington 61 73 .455 18 Miami 49 85 .366 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 56 .579 — Chicago 68 66 .507 9½ St. Louis 67 67 .500 10½ Cincinnati 64 70 .478 13½ Pittsburgh 62 71 .466 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 54 .597 — Arizona 76 58 .567 4 San Diego 76 60 .559 5 San Francisco 67 68 .496 13½ Colorado 50 85 .370 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6

Boston 3, Toronto 0

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Detroit 3, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 0

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9

Toronto 2, Boston 0

Houston 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Boston (Houck 8-9) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8), 6:50 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-7) at Cleveland (Lively 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 10-9) at Texas (Gray 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 14-8) at Houston (Valdez 13-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-9) at Minnesota (López 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 6-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-10) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 10

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 8, Miami 2

Arizona 8, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 0

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Miami 12, Colorado 8

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Rea 12-4) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6), 12:40 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (López 7-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 11-5), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 10-3) at Washington (Irvin 9-10), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8), 6:50 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-7) at Cleveland (Lively 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 6-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2) at Arizona (Gallen 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Oller 1-1) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

