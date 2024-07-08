Wimbledon Results

Monday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £17,942,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from…

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Lorenzo Musetti (25), Italy, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Arthur Fils, France, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Anna Kalinskaya (17), Russia, 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Elina Svitolina (21), Ukraine, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (12), United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (16), France, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (9), Britain, def. Evan King and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (15), Australia, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (11), Argentina, def. Charles Broom and Arthur Fery, Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Aldila Sutjiadi (15), Indonesia, 7-5, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (14), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Luke Johnson and Freya Christie, Britain, 6-4, 6-0.

Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Maia Lumsden and Julian Cash, Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 2-6, 6-4, 12-10.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Harriet Dart and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-2.

Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Laura Siegemund (4), Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

