Wimbledon Results

Tuesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £17,942,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30), Argentina, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-3.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Billy Harris, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Lorenzo Musetti (25), Italy, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Jan Choinski, Britain, 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, def. Sebastian Korda (20), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Jessica Pegula (5), United States, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 6-4, 6-0.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-0.

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Marketa Vondrousova (6), Czechia, 6-4, 6-2.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

